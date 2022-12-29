A real Scrooge
For proof that “A Christmas Carol” is a timeless story, we have Peter Roff’s column saying we are doing “too much to help the poor.” Gotta love the timing. The first sentence should have been: “are there not poor houses, are there no debtor prisons?” Blaming poor people for being lazy is timeless. Changing this mindset is difficult, but maybe Roff will be visited by three ghosts and change his mind. One can only hope. ’Tis the season, after all.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Sloppy arguments
Peter Roff’s Wednesday editorial is full of sloppy thinking.
He attacks helping the poor but criticizes programs not limited to poor people. He criticizes unemployment benefits but doesn’t mention that the benefits are temporary, not limited to the poor, and funded partly by payroll taxes paid by workers to receive coverage.
He attacks Obamacare subsidies, which aren’t limited to poor families, and their apparent generosity reflects high health insurance costs. Those subsidies aren’t regular income; their use is limited to health care coverage.
He omits antipoverty programs limited to truly poor people, such as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. Since its “reform” in 1996, the number of poor families with children receiving help has plunged, but the number of poor families with children has not declined significantly. Most families leaving the program remain poor.
He claims generous social programs discourage working; he provides no rigorous proof. He neglects to mention that American employers have pressed down salaries and benefits for workers for years. Since the mid-1970s, the share of the nation’s income going to the poorest 60% of families has steadily declined; the share going to the richest 20% has steadily increased. Roff doesn’t seem to think that compensation affects whether people seek jobs.
He also omits assistance programs for middle class and upper class families and businesses. America’s most expensive federal housing program does not help poor people. Many U.S. corporations receive subsidies from all levels of government. Apparently he approves governments aiding businesses and wealthy Americans; only helping the poor distresses him.
David Nice
Pullman
Can we evolvefast enough?
My previous letter (Dec. 21) noted the need for slow change to allow time for necessary adjustments to higher temperatures. That slowing is needed more now than in the past and the time to change is now — as much as we can and as soon as we can. Carbon dioxide, methane and some other gasses cause heating of Earth and atmosphere. Rising snow coverage area also changes radiation in and out but the effect of clouding and added gasses is more important. We have added carbon dioxide by burning fossil fuels since the 1600s and using steadily more for 400 years. Burning fossil fuels is not the only problem. Forest burning to open crop fields in Brazil sends the carbon stored in wood into the air. Methane from livestock manure rises into the air. Methane trapped in arctic ice is now being released by melting, which is very troubling. There are additional cases. That is why we should be concerned about climate change. The rising level of carbon dioxide and other gasses adds additional capture of solar light energy reaching Earth. That adds to evaporation. When increased evaporation creates more water vapor and clouds, the temperature of Earth also rises. That is climate change.
Lack of action will lose the thousands of years of adjustment time to use God’s brilliant invention of evolution to slowly adapt for survival. Have we evolved enough now to see and react to this problem? If we at least slow the change some we will increase future generations’ chance to evolve fast enough to survive.
Jack Garland
Moscow
Support for veterans
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.
In Fiscal Year 2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2021 was $60,575 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita gross domestic product in 2021 was $69,288, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
Veterans have been asking various administrations and congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 104 years ago. Where is it?
In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross undercompensation situation is because veterans are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. So what it comes down to is this: the groups that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. That is not very American is it?
I ask our leaders to pass legislation this year to compensate them fairly, especially the totally and permanently disabled among them who should be compensated at least at the level of the National Average Wage Index.
This is now a national security problem.
Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty as a disabled veteran, the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments are sparse.
Be warned.
Morgan Baxter
Moscow