A real Scrooge

For proof that “A Christmas Carol” is a timeless story, we have Peter Roff’s column saying we are doing “too much to help the poor.” Gotta love the timing. The first sentence should have been: “are there not poor houses, are there no debtor prisons?” Blaming poor people for being lazy is timeless. Changing this mindset is difficult, but maybe Roff will be visited by three ghosts and change his mind. One can only hope. ’Tis the season, after all.

Jeff Watt

