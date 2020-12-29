Christ out of Christmas
I am reminded every time I drive south on Jackson Street that Christ Church (care of Emsi) wants me to have a Merry Christmas. In rendering such a deliberately worded message, we are encouraged to remember the Savior child who made it all possible.
Yet never have I seen a church work so hard to suck all the kindness, grace, goodwill and love out of this season. Congratulations, Christ Church, you’re really taking the Christ out of Christmas.
Your antics at Tri-State Outfitters were borne out of animosity, developed out of spite and executed out of malice. Contrary to what you have convinced yourselves to be the truth, your actions are not courageous, righteous or virtuous. They are twisted and passive aggressive stunts that have done more harm than good. I know few members of the group will read this. I know even fewer will care. But know that we all see you and so does He.
Amanda Wells
Moscow
Issuing a challenge
It was unclear what the purpose of Steve McGehee’s snarky column (Dec. 22) was but it certainly will not do anything positive to heal the major divide in this country. His use of derogatory adjectives and ad hominem attacks goes against the Daily News’ stated policy and sets a poor example for editorial page writing.
I challenge Steve and others to actually inform us of the likely consequences of several of the proposed Biden policies. As an example, the recently passed coronavirus stimulus package has $35 billion in it for subsidizing solar, wind and clean energy. That is roughly a $100 cost to every person in the United States.
Several local people have proposed a carbon tax that would supposedly return money to the average taxpayer. Please show how any net money can be returned to anyone when it is going to cost trillions to set up the infrastructure, pay the Paris accord costs and deal with the major challenges of doing away with fossil fuels. Also cover the environmental effects of taking millions of acres of land for solar panels and wind turbines and the impact on birds by these environmental intrusions. Address how to handle the interruptions expected due to lack of wind and the daily cycle of sun. How should the current lack of competitiveness of wind and solar energy on a commercial scale be addressed? Almost all commercial facilities are there because they are subsidized in various ways and given significant tax breaks. This means we the people are paying for their construction and operation rather than receiving a dividend.
In response to one of Steve’s snarky questions, I voted for Trump because of his positive policy proposals and because he carried out a number of important promises in spite of huge unjustified, in my opinion, opposition.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
More about masks
Let us suppose I have the virus and wear my N95 face mask. The mask keeps my virus from escaping to infect the unmasked, right? We are all politically correct here, I think.
Now let us suppose that you (evil and uncaring) without the mask are the virus packer. My mask that prevented virus passage above now lets the virus come through and I get sick, right? Again, this seems to be the politically correct interpretation. Masks protect the world from me but does not protect me from the world. One way masks?
Now let’s go to the real (non-PC) world. Maybe masks really work. If they do, they work both ways and those who are worried about getting sick should wear them and be protected.
Looking online shows N95 masks filter down to 300nm (nanometer) while Coronavirus is 60-140nm which seems to indicate that the virus will go through the filter. And cloth masks are worse. Bacteria are much larger (1,000-2,000nm) and should filter out.
This is America. Let us continue to have the freedom to use our own judgment and logic and make our own decisions. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Trust in princes
“Put not your trust in princes,” writes the Psalmist. “In the children of men there is no salvation.”
Recent American presidents should help drive this lesson home. We’ve had some doozies, to be sure. The libidinous Bill Clinton comes to mind. Then there’s George H. W. Bush, and later on, as if Bush Senior were not enough, we got eight years of his dimwitted, war-loving son. After that came Barack Hussein Obama. ...
So why are many so up in arms about Trump? Is he honestly any worse than a number of his predecessors? Agreed, he is less than perfect. But that doesn’t necessarily set him apart from previous occupants of the White House.
All that aside, emerging facts would seem to be these: Trump was winning in a landslide at the close of election day Nov. 3. Suddenly the vote counting stopped. In some swing states, poll workers were told to go home. Dominion began to dominate, and an invasion of the algorithms.
Shadowy cyber entities from distant places on the globe took over. Chain of custody issues went kablooey. The dead rose from their graves. Folks, magically, reproduced themselves and voted for Biden on an industrial scale. Nonexistent persons suddenly existed. Pro-Biden illegals had a field day.
The Federal courts refuse to hear cases alleging massive voter fraud. Judges run from them like scalded dogs. What’s going on?
Look, I don’t like Trump either. But Biden and “Dr. Jill?” Biden is a common grifter, joined at the hip to Communist China and the Ukraine. Hunter is Dad’s bag man and business partner. He is very close to criminal indictment himself. Biden for prison, maybe, but not for president.
Tim Moore
Potlatch
Will miss the Prichard
Marilyn Lysohir- Coates’ excellent letter to the editor about the University “changing” the mission of the Prichard Art Gallery is a perfect example of the saying, “you don’t know what you’ve lost until it is gone.”
As transplanted New Yorkers who were frequent museum and gallery goers, the Prichard under Roger Rowley’s leadership and vision was one of the biggest reasons we felt comfortable telling friends that living in Moscow was like living in New York, only on a smaller scale. From the beginning we have been major supporters of the gallery, but have no interest in supporting the University’s parochial view of the gallery as merely exhibition space for student and faculty art.
As Marilyn so rightly said, “without the gallery, Moscow becomes just another small town in Idaho.” It certainly will relinquish any legitimate claim to being the Heart of the Arts. Truly a sad and misguided decision by the university.
Barbara and Richard Wells
Moscow