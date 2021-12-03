More on Nicaragua
I would like to take a brief moment to give a hearty Ole! To David Barber for his refreshing letter of Nov. 26. As a writer and sometimes scholar, I get pure enjoyment out of reading something so well thought out, so well-written and so factually spot on.
I do feel, however, that Barber got the wrong impression from my column of Nov. 21 in which it was never my intention to praise Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua.
Rather, the point I tried to drive home was that we collectively as citizens and taxpayers of the United States have virtually no moral authority to be passing judgment on Nicaragua’s heavy handed rule just as it was not our place to overthrow democratically elected governments in Guatemala and Chile. Or, for that matter, to pick too many bones with Castro’s regime or the leftist government of Venezuela. Not only is none of our business, but everywhere we have stuck our noses in Latin America, it has only been to make matters worse.
So, David — I don’t love dictators, Ortega included.
I do, however, resent the self-righteous moral high ground which the American mainstream wants to take.
Steve McGehee
Palouse