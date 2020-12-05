Preschool makes a difference
Children develop the fundamental cognitive, social and emotional skills that will serve as the foundation of all future learning well before they enter the K-12 system. I am proud to be part of a community that not only places such a priority on making sure our kids have all the tools they need to be successful, but of the work we have all accomplished together in building a quality early learning program.
Myself, along with a few other staff members from our school district, were approached a few years ago by parents in the Kendrick/Juliaetta area asking why we did not have any preschool programs. We thought, “Good question, let’s do something about it.” We secured funding from a combination of grants and the school district was able to provide facilities. With guidance and resources from the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, and buy-in from school officials and teachers, we were able to grow our program and are currently working to ensure it will continue to serve the needs of our children and families.
Our local preschool is now in its fourth year and I am proud of what we have built. I hear from our kindergarten and first-grade teachers often about how much a difference this program has made for the kids we serve. I have seen our parents take a more active role in their child’s education through volunteering at the local preschool and by reinforcing early learning practices in the home.
What we have been able to provide for our kids has taken the commitment of a community. Our story is not unique; other towns throughout Idaho have taken a similar approach. My hope is for our story, and others like ours, to serve as an example for what is possible.
Jessica Clemenhagen
Kendrick
Police without headlights
I am wondering why I have seen Moscow Police Department vehicles drive during snow, rain and foggy weather without their headlights or any running lights on. Not pursuit lights, headlights.
Rob Myer
Moscow