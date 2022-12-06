Standing up to hate
It was valuable and important to see the column by former Idaho Supreme Court justice Jim Jones in the Daily News Nov. 30 reminding us of the sad history of white supremacy and neo-Nazism in northern Idaho that remains today in many forms including the Christian nationalism movement and American Redoubt. Jones wisely calls for a strong stand against hate, bigotry, and exclusion on the part of our local elected leaders, businesses, and indeed all of us, to help combat these movements.
To fill in more details, I would like to remind everyone that along with the great courage of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations and the inspiration and leadership of the Rev. Bill Wassmuth, we here on the Palouse formed the Latah County Human Rights Task Force in 1989, joining the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force in Sandpoint and the Boundary County Human Rights Task Force in Bonners Ferry in opposing all forms of hate and bigotry. It is impressive to note that all of these groups remain active and vigilant today, along with the Human Rights Task Force Spokane County, the Montana Human Rights Action Network, our Moscow Human Rights Commission and the newly organized Moscow Together project.