Marveling at the manipulation
Mr. Courtney writes in his March 3 column that a recent survey “demonstrates how completely differently Democrats and Republicans view the world and where the future of the culture war is going.”
One can only marvel at the majesty of his orchestral manipulation of the survey results into a masterful denunciation of the “intellectual laziness” of Democrats who “sit comfortably in their superiority” etc., because he did it with a demonstrably nonsensical reporting of the survey results.
Demonstrably because the survey is found at bit.ly/30mIUln, and nonsensical because the “following” 12 items that Republicans were asked to assess and the “following” 12 items that Democrats were asked to assess were literally, completely, different. Please look for yourself.
“Global warming and COVID-19 didn’t even make their top 12 worries,” Mr. Courtney sniffs, apparently completely unaware that those items were not among the 12 items specified for Democratic response. And he goes on and on, augmenting the total misperception of the survey with erroneous definitions to build an imaginary foundation for his divisive diatribe.
Just a few of his mistakes, corrected: Illegal immigration is not a policy preference; white nationalism is not measured by Klan membership; standing in favor of capitalism does not make one a racist; systemic racism (misdefined) is a myth only for those insulated from nonwhite experiences; voting for Trump is not equivalent to conservatism; and the country is not half Trump supporters and half Democrats, at all.
The fact that every single one of Mr. Courtney’s mistakes, from the misreading of the survey to the false syllogisms, lead consistently to the same prejudiced view, and makes me wonder why he is looking at data in the first place. It is certainly not for educational purposes.
Timothy R. Ginn
Pullman
Pullman sports coverage
Imagine my disappointment when I opened the paper Tuesday and saw almost no mention of the Pullman Greyhounds football season opener Saturday afternoon.
There was a photo with a brief caption including the score, but there was no recap, no box score, no information about how the game unfolded. These kids and coaches have worked their collective tails off, during a pandemic and distance learning, to get ready for their (abbreviated and postponed) season.
The least the local paper could do is show a small modicum of respect and report on results of that work.
Phil Honeywell
Pullman
I think I’m an aardvark
If I think I am an aardvark, must folks treat me like one? Even though my DNA does not agree with my declaration of who I am, would a law be passed requiring people treat me as if I am an aardvark?
Ruth Butler
Moscow