The activist historian
In a recent article in The Guardian (“Russia Wins by Losing,” Nov. 28), Yale history professor Timothy Snyder spoke concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A renowned scholar of Ukrainian history, Snyder noted that Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy encouraged him to raise funds in support of Ukraine. Snyder’s first thought was to restore the Chernihiv library north of Kyiv, a Gothic structure that survived two world wars but was destroyed in March by Russian bombs. Recognizing that the nation of Ukraine faces an existential threat, Snyder has taken the lead on a crowdfunding campaign to raise $1.25 million to purchase an anti-drone system to defend against incoming bombs. Half the goal has been reached.
Snyder is offering to the public online a Yale undergraduate course entitled “The Making of Modern Ukraine.” The course has had more than 4.6 million views on YouTube from 70 countries. It includes analysis of the Great Famine in Soviet Ukraine between 1932 and1933 during which as many as 5 million Ukrainians perished, a direct result of Joseph Stalin’s foreign policy.