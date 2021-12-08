We should look
As perhaps the only local graduate of the high school in Oxford, Mich., I have a particular interest in the recent murder spree in that village. I think our country is again missing an opportunity to understand firearms use in America.
I believe we should see pictures of the inside of the high school. Detailed images, like blood splattered on a school desk, or the trail of blood left by a 14-year old girl who died crawling for help, or perhaps some common item like a school backpack torn by passage of a bullet and soaked in blood. These things exist in the rooms and hallways of Oxford High, and if we saw them, even if we rapidly averted our eyes from the grisly scenes, we would better realize the cost of firearms misuse.
Why view these horrors? Firearms owners need to ensure their weapons are stored securely and kept from the hands of unsupervised children, because freedom to own firearms dovetails with responsibility to store them safely and employ them carefully.
As a society, we need to squarely confront the real costs as well as the benefit of easy access to firearms of all kinds. Oxford High had regular active shooter drills. What are the mental health effects on each child of practicing evasion in case a stranger or fellow student takes up a gun to kill them? Each of us should ask, “How will I feel when my hometown is in the news because children have been murdered in their school?”
James Wallis
Moscow
Republican hypocrisy
On vaccinations: My body, my choice.
On reproductive rights: Your body, my choice.
On the right to life: Protect the unborn … until they’re born, at which point “active shooter drills” begin.
Meg Kelley
Pullman