Life is good, even in 2020
As a senior citizen who isolated for Thanksgiving except for Zoom, I feel the need to count my blessings.
I am grateful to Moscow’s mayor and city council for their common sense and resiliency in the face of opposition over the last year. I am grateful to Rosauers, Walgreens, Moscow Co-op, Walmart and those individuals who have the boring job of checking for masks at the door so that I can shop. I am thankful for the Latah County Library staff who found a way to continue to serve patrons. (My Kindle bit the dust ages ago.) They are my intellectual lifeline.
I am grateful to the Pullman Aquatics Center which sanitizes and continually adjusts its schedule to meet state requirements and remain open. I am thankful for the parish of St. Mary’s who quietly make adjustments to continue to minister to the congregation and still protect their physical health.
I am grateful for the post office and all the smiling faces staffing drive-thrus. Thank you to poll workers and all the first-time volunteers who filled the staffing holes. May you return again. Thank you to university students who wear masks including every one of the voters Nov. 3, many of whom were casting their first votes. (Hurray for you!)
I am thankful for medical personnel of all kinds. May I not need your services except for routine matters. I am grateful for my neighbors who quietly keep an eye on me and my friends who keep in touch on Facebook and provide me with my laughs each day.
I am grateful that my children have been able to work from home, the essentials workers have stayed healthy, and my brother-in-law successfully completed cancer treatment in this crazy year. Life is good, even in 2020.
Troy Sprenke
Moscow
OK with Monday newspaper cut
The point of reducing the Moscow-Pullman Daily News by one day is that this essential service is struggling until we recover from the pandemic, like many businesses and individuals bringing in less funds.
Monday is the thinnest edition, comparatively more costly to deliver, and it tails a full weekend’s paper. I rely heavily on local coverage and support this decision. Regarding any rebalancing of subscription costs:
1) There’s no extra money from this cutback to donate to any number of worthy causes. It is needed to keep the business viable and to continue to employ its staff as fully as possible.
2) Typically, prepaid subscriptions are given a prorated return or extension. Personally, I’d choose to forgo that amount during a virus-induced temporary cutback.
3) Likewise, if the standard price is reduced, fine but I’m not concerned about receiving that break either until things are ‘normal’ again.
Sure, cost adjustments would be right to do, but for my part, keep that small amount to help keep the newspaper going. And while the newspaper would no doubt like to be able to distribute savings to others in need, that would be counterproductive to its own shortfall. It’s already made lots of changes we subscribers can literally see in page formats. Like many, it’s scrimped creatively. The newspaper serves legal and accessibility functions that other media doesn’t. The clear priority for this newspaper is to make ends meet. Survive to thrive later.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
Believe the nurses
Who can we turn to during this time of uncertainty? A raging pandemic threatens our health while hospitals in our community are nearing capacity. If there ever was a time to turn to the most honest, trusted and ethical profession for guidance, it is now. This trusted profession is that of the registered nurse.
For 18 years in a row, the American public in Gallup’s annual “Most Honest and Ethical Professions Poll” has rated nursing at the number one spot. According to the most recent poll, 85 percent of participants rated nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as “very high” or “high.”
What are these trusted nurses telling us during this critical time? When nurses tell us they are short staffed and don’t have enough personal protective equipment, believe them. When nurses describe how they are exhausted and nearing burnout, support them.
When nurses plead with the community to practice social distancing, wear a mask and encourage frequent hand washing, trust them. On the front lines in this battle against COVID-19, they have witnessed firsthand how a mask is much less restrictive than a body bag. When nurses sound the alarm, we would be wise to listen.
Roberta Truscott
Coeur d’Alene
Address for donations
The address for donations to the St. Vincent De Paul Society was did not appear Monday as submitted by letter writer Gerard Connelly of Moscow. Those wishing to help the group can send donation to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 9888, Moscow, ID 83843.