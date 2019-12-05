One of the highlights of my Thanksgiving break was the traveling. My trip started at Pullman’s convenient downtown depot. The relaxing and comfortable train ride to Spokane slices through the Palouse, arriving in just 45 minutes.
From there I hopped aboard our high-speed rail line to Seattle. Averaging 150 mph, the trip takes just 2 hours. It’s a great time to have a nap, grab a bite to eat, visit with a friend or get lost in a book. When I arrived in Seattle, I grabbed my bike out of the luggage car and took off to catch the ferry bound for the Olympic peninsula.
Turkey day came and went, and soon enough it was time to make the return trip.
Though the train was booked up, there was still availability on the express bus, which suited me just fine because it’s super cheap, they serve beer and have wicked-fast wifi. As it got dark, snow flurries over the pass slowed our progress, and I was sure glad I wasn’t doing the driving!
I appreciate our efficient public transportation system even more when I hear stories from the old timers.
Back then, even though a traveler was going to the same places as their friends and neighbors, they each drove a personal automobile. My parents talk of getting stuck in traffic as far as the eye could see.
Each car required its own engine, an alert driver, payments, fuel, insurance, maintenance and time; and each car spewed emissions and leaked fluids into our environment.
I’m so grateful our society worked together to dispatch that antiquated personal transportation nightmare and replaced it with an efficient, clean, safe and affordable 21st century public transportation system.
Andrew Munson
Pullman