Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The ancient Greek philosopher who first said this must have been a very awake person. This awareness requires being fully present in the moment. So today we become the beholder. What is it that you behold right now? Are you aware of your breath, what you are looking at, hearing and feeling? They are all One, and it happens simultaneously.
The opposite of a beholder is one who is lost in the thinking mind. When you are rushed, out of sorts, or judging, for example, you are not beholding the world around you and within you. You are not fully present. Here’s the difference: Two men stand, watching a magnificent sunrise. One says, “Isn’t that beautiful!” to the other, who replies, “I don’t see anything beautiful about it.” The first one says, “don’t you wish you could?”
To behold beauty (or excellence, or acceptance or appreciation) you must be present with whatever you are perceiving. What do you behold as you walk down the street? You can tune in to your thinking or the trash in the gutter or a vivid color of an umbrella.
You always have a choice in what you behold. You can mindlessly filter out the good things happening around you, or you can set your default filter on mistakes people make, for example.
When I admire the wonder … of the beauty of the moon … my soul expands to the worship of the creator, said Mahatma Gandhi.
What are you beholding today?
Eleanor Richard
Moscow