A time for thanks, and for reaching out
This holiday season is a time when we give thanks and celebrate the blessings in our lives: families, friends, good meals and comforts of home. What if we didn’t have those things: safe home, regular meals, resources to buy those things. It could propel any of us into the throes of homelessness. I don’t need to tell you how challenging it is just to survive when you are homeless. Ordinary chores such as preparing meals, taking a shower and taking medications become nearly impossible. Life can become a downward spiral. Winter is even more challenging.
Currently, there are more than half a million homeless people in the U.S.; Idaho has at least 2,300 homeless people; more than 180 in our local region. We are fortunate on the Palouse to have a number of not-for-profit organizations that serve people who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless.
Each year, in December, a nonprofit foundation (Avenues for Hope) of the Idaho Housing Association conducts a fundraising campaign to seek support for all of these organizations. You can learn about them at avenuesforhope.org. You make a donation on the Avenues for Hope website and it goes to the organization that you choose. What’s great is that the foundation matches donations up to $3,000 per participating organization.
I am here to speak up for Sojourners Alliance. Last year we provided 12,161 bed nights for people who would otherwise be homeless; more than 30 bed nights per day for homeless people. We are dependent upon multiple small sources of funding, including the donations of local citizens. We absolutely need your support for long term sustainability.
Please go to the Avenues for Hope website, dig deep and make life better for one more homeless person.
Dale Gentry
Sojourners Alliance, board of directors president,
Moscow