39 reasons to question morals, ethics of president
Walter Shaub, former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics resigned in frustration from his position in 2017. However, he has compiled a list of 39 ethics violations which Trump has incurred since taking office. Although there is not room here for me to list them, you can find them here: http://bit.ly/2E92S8p
Trump’s ethical lapses are so numerous that they are nearly impossible to keep track of, thus Shaub deserves our heartfelt thanks. We could quibble about details, but most if not all of these 39 Trump actions are clearly unethical. Some are undoubtedly criminal, and certainly many of them, perhaps the majority of them are potential grounds for impeachment.
Shaub has not even included dozens of unethical actions the Trump administration has undertaken to destroy our environment and public health – causing thousands of American premature deaths. The worst of these, pulling out of the Paris Agreement, critically endangers not only our own country and its citizens, but also the rest of our world. The House of Representatives is concentrating on just a few grounds for impeachment – to keep it simple. However, the American people should consider the big picture – the overwhelming corruption of the Trump administration. Voters should carefully consider whether they want to reelect a president guilty of more than 39 ethics violations in three years. Is this the government we want?
Voters should also consider if current federal representatives or senators who vote against impeachment or removal from office of a president guilty of all these infractions, should themselves remain in office. Should we hold our public servants to those same moral and ethical standards that we hold ourselves to – and seek to instill in our children? Nothing less than our democratic form of government rests on our answers to this question.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow