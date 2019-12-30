Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain by the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Winds increasing late. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.