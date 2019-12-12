Why pick on rifles?
I see that Stan Smith is continuing to work towards the elimination of many rifles to reduce the number of murders. It’s good when people who see a problem try to do something about it rather than just complain, but in the case of rifles, he has not looked at the numbers.
The latest FBI figures show that in 2018 violent crime continued a steady decline, over 50 percent down from 1993 to 2018. The murder rate is similarly down dramatically since the 1990s, so despite what the “If it bleeds, it leads” media may show, violence is less common.
In 2018 the FBI recorded 14,123 murders. Of those 6,603 were committed with handguns while only 297 used rifles of any sort. By comparison knives accounted for 1,515, hands or feet 672, blunt objects 443, etc.
In other words, if you could wave a magic wand, eliminate all rifles of any type and not let murderers use another tool, the difference would scarcely be noticeable. So why concentrate on rifles?
Also, if access to guns causes murders, why has the homicide rate dropped so much in the last quarter century while the number of guns in circulation has increased tremendously? Recent figures estimate over 420 million guns of all sorts in private hands, with roughly 10 million a year being sold.
Rather than stimulating gun sales by threatening to confiscate them, let’s focus on continuing to reduce the violent crime rate. Effort spent on preventing bullying in schools and finding ways to improve inner city education and job opportunities may not be as exciting as demonizing guns, but will prevent more murders than any gun confiscation program could ever do.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow