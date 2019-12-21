Kudos to the president forbeing best at something
I am writing to congratulate Donald Trump for winning PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year for the third time. According to PolitiFact, “The distinction is awarded to a statement that is more than ridiculous and wrong. The Lie of the Year — the only time PolitiFact uses the word “lie” — speaks to a falsehood that proves to be of real consequence and gets repeated in a virtual campaign to undermine an accurate narrative.”
This year’s winning entry is for Trump’s claim that the whistleblower complaint about his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got it almost completely wrong.
He repeated this claim over 80 times, calling the whistleblower’s account fake, fraudulent, a lie, incorrect, total fiction, made up and soooo wrong.
In reality, the whistleblower complaint is consistent with the call summary released by the Whitehouse and testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. For the full analysis, see tinyurl.com/vx63u2e.
Full disclosure: I have contributed to PolitiFact to support nonpartisan fact checking.
Mark Kuzyk
Pullman
Nonprofit is a catalyst for change on the Palouse
As I sit here all warm and cozy in my living room, I think of those in our community who might not be so lucky. I think of the families who are crowded up with friends or relatives, the families who might be huddled in their RV or car, or who may be going from shelter to shelter, and cannot be kept together.
Family Promise of the Palouse, a nonprofit, is the catalyst for change and renewed hope for those families. With the cooperation of many local churches and volunteers, Family Promise of the Palouse provides the help they need to get a job, get housing and get back their independence and security. Family Promise changes lives.
However, financial support is needed to make this work. From now until Dec. 31, there is a wonderful opportunity for you to help as your donation can be matched and expanded. Avenues for Hope, provides matching monies for donations and also has money prizes throughout the campaign. Learn more at avenuesforhope.org. Be sure to indicate “Family Promise of the Palouse” as your requested recipient. Family Promise of the Palouse thanks you and so will the families receiving help.
Linda Pike
Family Promise of the Palouse board member
Moscow