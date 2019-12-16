Not against change; just against bad changes
I am opposed to the current implementation of mastery-based learning in Moscow School District. A recent letter to this paper suggested that those of us opposed to mastery-based learning are simply opposed to change. I am not opposed to change. I am opposed to bad changes.
A good change to the ways our schools teach and evaluate students would be led by and vocally supported by our excellent teachers; instead, the teachers have been terrifyingly silent while the administration has pushed through the new system
A good change would be a system that has been successfully implemented in other school districts similar to ours; rather, mastery-based learning has been shown to fail repeatedly over the last couple of decades, significantly in Utah, Maine, and Washington state.
A good change would result in increasing student test scores; the most recent test scores show Moscow School District’s scores slipping with respect to the rest of the state over the last three years.
A good change would result in increased student motivation and engagement; at the special school district meeting, many middle school and high school students reported that work is not being accomplished and students are less engaged.
A good change would have been thoroughly explained to the community by the school board; instead, the school board has listened but not responded to the significant outcry about mastery-based learning from the community.
The change to mastery-based learning is a bad change for Moscow School District. I urge the school district to immediately halt the implementation of mastery-based learning before test scores plummet further and good students and teachers flee the schools in our district, as has happened repeatedly in other locations that tried to implement mastery-based learning.
Gwen Barnes
Moscow
-----
Group’s authority should be cause for concern
The House Executive Rules Committee is a five-member committee within the Washington State House of Representatives consisting of the speaker of the House; the House majority leader; the House majority caucus chair; the House minority leader; and the House deputy minority leader. It was created on the final day of the 2019 legislative session by House Resolution 4642, without a vote of the House; with the consent of the House in that there was no objection when it was proposed. The committee was formed for the purpose of continuing the work of the House of Representatives after its adjournment and during interim periods between legislative sessions.
According to the chief clerk of the Washington State House, the committee exerted its authority in ordering a $120,000 investigation of a House member’s political activities. This was done without a specific appropriation of funds or a public solicitation process. The only available record of the ordering of the investigation is the personal services contract signed on July 29, 2019, by the chief clerk and the CEO of the private investigation firm. The contract requires a broad, open-ended investigation of political activities without stating a basis for the investigation. Any records of committee actions or meeting minutes pertaining to the $120,000personal services contract are not available through the Washington State House of Representatives public records officer.
The apparent authority of this committee to potentially regulate political activities of elected officials and possibly others should cause concern.
The apparent actions of this small but powerful committee may move state government away from the republican form of government that is guaranteed by Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States and by Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution of the State of Washington.
Kevin Akesson
Colfax
-----
We need to hold Risch’s feet to the fire
I recently received, by regular mail, some campaign literature from Senator Jim Risch’s office. That is sort of unusual because when I’ve tried to contact him (by telephone or surface mail) I seldom get a meaningful reply. When a letter does come back by way of his staff, it’s a total nonsequitur (something about advice and consent) that has nothing to do with my original point.
Oh well, Senator Crapo’s office has not bothered to respond to any of my inquiries ever. His letter was immensely disappointing (composed in a quasi hand written format) it exuded an offensive undertone of “us against them.”
Among other things, he states he would apply “Idaho solutions” to national problems. Whatever does that mean? Would he introduce legislation to fund education, for example, at the national level like its funded here in Idaho?
Risch’s campaign literature mentions nothing about global warming, nothing about keeping firearms out of the hands of the sick and insane, and absolutely nothing about stabilizing or reducing the national debt. This last one is really confusing since the “elephants” are supposed to be the party of fiscal responsibility.
He goes on to say he wants to stimulate the economy by cutting taxes. But his very next talking point is about keeping a strong military. Which brings us right back to the national debt.
You can have any two of these three things: 1. meaningful tax cuts; 2. a strong and up to date military; 3. a stabilized national debt, but you cannot have all three. Reagan tried it, Bush Jr. attempted it. It does not work.
His final talking point, “Our seniors need to have stability and security in their retirement.” (Social Security) Well Glory Hallelujah! Imagine, a Republican that favors a social program … . Mind blowing!
Idaho must give Senator Jim Risch a performance evaluation of somewhere between absolutely abominable and irritatingly mediocre.
We need fresh new blood in his Senate seat.
Brian J Leffingwell
Moscow