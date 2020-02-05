Idaho senators violated their oath in Trump trial
Dear Senators Risch and Crapo,
You took an oath of impartiality at the beginning of the trial. Voting “nay” to any witnesses or testimony which would allow you to make an informed vote is not impartiality. You violated your oath. In doing so you showed that you think nothing matters anymore. Not truth, defense of our constitution, our democracy, our nation or the people of Idaho. Hopefully, the voters of Idaho will step up and show you that things do matter.
Roger Hayes, Moscow
-----
Moscow, Idaho need to join the RF100 movement
The 2018 national climate assessment concluded that human civilization must reduce its output of greenhouse gas pollutants 45 percent by 2030 and completely by 2050 if we are to have a good chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius. Limiting anthropogenic warming to 1.5 C should avoid the worst potential effects of climate change, and it hardly needs saying that the most powerful nation in the world must lead in this effort if there is to be any chance of success.
We can eliminate almost two-thirds of our greenhouse gas pollution by cleaning up our electrical generation and electrifying our transportation system. In the past 10 years more than half of the U.S. coal-fired, electrical generation plants have been shut down or scheduled for shutdown, and this power has been more than replaced by solar and wind.
It has become painfully apparent that the climate emergency can’t wait for federal action. This is where other government municipalities and the Sierra Club’s Ready For 100 campaign come in. RF100 helps cities and other municipalities commit to and achieve 100-percent clean, renewable energy by specific dates. Common goals are 100-percent clean electricity by 2030 and then all other energy coming from clean renewable sources by 2050. More than 100 cities in the U.S, including Boise, and five states, including Washington, have already made such commitments. It’s time for Moscow and the rest of Idaho to join the movement.
Moscow has already nearly achieved a 2013 commitment to reduce city emissions 20 percent by 2020. This is a great start. The Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission is working on future goals as well as a Climate Action Plan. This is something we must do to maintain a livable world, and it will have significant health and economic benefits for us all.
Al Poplawsky, Moscow
-----
We’d be wise to get ahead of the 5G transition
Thanks to the relentless compassionate work of many, the world is getting educated about the physical laws that produced climate change and the ongoing consequences to our health and safety. Now another outcome of physical laws producing proven severe health issues is intruding into our lives, revolving around our insistence on quick connectivity to downloaded data on cell phones and other so-called smart digital devices.
According to well-proven physics and medical understanding, we are sensitive to the electromagnetic signals governing wireless usage. Today another controversial level of weaponizing mobile communication is upon us called 5G. Moscow leadership is meeting on this and Pullman officials are examining zoning code changes that could allow installation of new infrastructure.
Well-funded false information from telecommunication corporations produced to convince us that the technology is benign and nothing to worry about crushes critical thinking and objective dialogue. Another profound learning curve has begun for people concerned about their health and that of their families. Practices to counteract the impact of 5G are being ridiculed throughout the media by industry and government and reports of people falling ill are being dismissed.
One precautionary solution is to delay the deployment of millions of 5G antennas in our neighborhoods until we have a scientific consensus on what the implications are.
Another is to stop using wireless when possible and resort to hard wired fiber networks. The best solution is to educate oneself by reading up on 5G and its evidential hazards raised by doctors, scientists, a few honorable elected officials and community activists and develop an informed position.
You can actually get the safety of your home evaluated because it is looking like, just as with cigarettes, used as directed new telecommunication technology can kill you. Let’s get in front of this now.
Terry Lawhead, Waitsburg, Wash.
-----
Census plays important role; make sure you’re counted
The U.S. Census Bureau fulfills a constitutional mandate to count every person living in our country each decade. It is important everyone is counted only once and in their correct location.
Why is it important?
It is important because population information collected for the 2020 census will have substantial and lasting impacts on all communities and our nation for the next 10 years. Federal funds, grants and support to the states, counties and communities in the amount of about $675 billion will be distributed based on the census numbers. The money is dispursed among schools, hospitals, infrastructure, public works and many other programs. The amount disbursed is based on the number of people in an area. With increased population in Idaho, it is crucial for an accurate count so that each community receives the funding to support its residents.
Besides funding, census numbers are used to determine the redrawing of district lines for our U.S. House of Representatives and for our state legislators. This is done to ensure equitable and fair representation as a result of population shifts.
It is mandatory to complete the census. By doing so you are participating in our democracy and saying, “I count.”
Leagues of Women Voters across the country are working with local census groups. In Latah County, the Library District has taken the lead role working with several groups including the League of Women Voters of Moscow. If you are interested in working with League volunteers as a part of the counting process email Kathy Dawes at kdawes208@gmail.com
Susan Ripley, President League of Women Voters of Idaho
Moscow