More on the changing climate
Again, Mr. Courtney (His View, Dec. 11) releases a tome minimizing climate change, implying that human causation is a hoax. He criticizes the Annual National Climate Assessment for cherry-picking its data; but what does he do? He cherry-picks the data himself.
He says the heatwaves of the dust bowl days were higher than the current heatwaves we are currently experiencing. Yes, there was an increase in earth temperatures in the mid-1930s, about .4 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial temperature baseline; but as of 2018, we are about 1 degree above that baseline. A major reason for the increase in global temperature in the 1930s was the recovery from the Depression when industries were again firing up their coal-fired furnaces.
It is true wildfires are 80 percent less than the 1930s, but the decrease was because of improving forest/range management techniques. That is, until 1983 when wildfires again started to increase in spite of our best efforts.
He says when scientists talk about sea ice extent, they are using satellite data beginning in 1979 which was the peak extent. Well, our records go back as far as 1850 based on observations of sea captains and polar explorers. From those observations, we are experiencing the second-worst ice thinning in recorded history.
Yes, sea levels have risen over the last 20,000 years. The sea level around Battery, New York, has risen by nearly 9 inches since 1950. Its rise has accelerated over the last 10 years and it’s now rising by 1 inch every 7-8 years. That speed will accelerate to an inch every 3 to 4 years in the next decade.
Climate change is happening at an increasing rate due to human causes. Time for someone to get his head out of the sand.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman