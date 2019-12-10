Reasons for using clean, renewable energy sources
There are reasons to use clean and renewable sources for our energy needs.
— Cleaner, safer and healthier energy options reduce air and water pollution.
— Fighting climate change reduces the likelihood of wildfires, which could devastate our town, displace local residents and cause severe erosion damaging to our water resources and fisheries.
— Commit to clean energy to fight flash flooding in local streams and fight severe weather events like droughts, storms
— Using clean energy will lower the risk of inconsistent and unreliable rainfall, which can negatively affect our local agriculture.
— Support the local economy and keep dollars local by supporting local clean and renewable energy sources
— Support Moscow in being a leader in working to protect our air, water, farming and places we live by lowering and eliminating our dependence on fossil fuels.
— More than 25 percent of the U.S. has already pledged to lower use of fossil fuels and progressively switch to Clean and Renewable Energy.
Let’s commit Moscow and join Boise, Washington state, New Mexico, California and more by being part of the Ready for 100 effort to commit to using 100 percent clean and renewable energy.
Martha Lovett
Moscow
----------
Wondering why Leach is getting extended contract
I just read that Washington State University football coach Mike Leach is being offered a new contract for $4 million plus a $750,000 bonus.
Why?
Why is WSU rewarding a coach who bullies, belittles and treats his student athletes so horribly.
And why is all of this money being wasted on sports when academics, faculty and staff are underfunded.
It is clear that WSU’s priority is not education but making Leach happy.
Kathy Graham
Moscow