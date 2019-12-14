Where is the civility?
If memory serves me correctly, before the national election of 2018, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News editorial board wrote that if your fellow Democrats took over the House of Representatives, they would bring civility. My question to you is; when should we expect this to start happening? For your consideration.
James Fry
Pullman
-----
Focused on business, not always patient care
Recently, Gritman Medical Center acquired Moscow Family Medicine clinics. Since this merger, Gritman’s mission of providing exceptional care to their patients has become secondary to big business practices.
They appear to be focused on the efficiency of the assembly line by spending as little time as possible with each patient, not allowing patients to be treated by their personal physician, but by the physician working on the floor at that time (this physician knows nothing about this patient’s medical history) and not listening to the patient’s needs. Is this to cut hospital costs?
When a patient comes to the ER for a chronic condition with a successful protocol written by their primary physician and the ER physician chooses not to follow it, resulting in the patient being admitted to the hospital, costing the patient and the insurance company more money, is that right? Should insurance companies be alerted to these practices?
I, as a patient, want to feel certain that I get the best, most compassionate care by my primary physician (or at least the physician on call in their office).
Physician/patient history is important to my treatment, wellbeing and improved health.
Gritman has brought advanced technology to the area, but if patients choose to go elsewhere for treatment because of poor care given to them here, what good is it? I feel the current practices at Gritman are not advantageous to keeping quality medical people in our area.
I would not choose to be a patient at Gritman. For elective procedures and ER visits there are other choices in the area.
If you have had positive experiences at Gritman, wonderful! I can only speak for my family, and ours was by no means positive.
Judy Mock
Moscow
-----
Christmas wish: Newfootball coach for WSU
Washington State University missed a big opportunity to ship their huge-salaried liability coach Mike Leach last week, and instead doubled-down and offered him a contract extension. What a disappointment.
I know that many fans are satisfied with a 6-6 record and a lower-tier bowl game after a seventh consecutive loss in the Apple Cup, but I expect more for $4 million a year.
And Leach’s constant verbal attacks on his players and, more recently, against a well-loved and respected sportswriter, John Blanchette, have me seeing purple more than bleeding Crimson.
I no longer feel any allegiance to a school and program that will support this entitled, half-winning complainer. All I want for Christmas is a new head coach.
Michael Riley
Potlatch
-----
Rainbow flag speaks to common humanity
I was sad to read that the group collecting for Salvation Army at the Walmart in Moscow was discouraged from exhibiting an LGBTQ flag.
Christians and non-Christians alike are taught tolerance as a key attribute. “Love thy neighbor” and the Pledge of Allegiance’s “liberty and justice for all” begs us to lean in when it comes to interacting with others.
The simple act of raising a flag should not be controversial, unless it is a flag of hate. The rainbow is an inclusive sign, one that speaks to our common humanity. I beg my neighbors to open our arms as the season is one of inclusion and acceptance of differences.
Zena Hartung
Moscow