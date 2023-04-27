Deny the obvious, pay the price

Holocaust denial is illegal in many countries, including Germany, Israel and Canada, and that’s worth celebrating. Remember, more than 6 million Jews, Roma, and other oppressed people were systematically murdered in World War II by the authoritarian regime of Adolf Hitler.
No one should be allowed to deny the horror of the holocaust. Doing so dishonors those who lost their lives simply because of who they were, the heritage of their parents, or the gods to whom they prayed.
For good reasons, holocaust denial is a crime in many countries.
While technically not illegal, election denial has steep penalties here in the United States. Just ask Fox News, which last week agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Following the 2020 presidential election, Fox News anchors maliciously spread lies as they accused Dominion of switching votes to give Joe Biden the victory.
Let that sink in for a moment. Fox News is paying more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to keep Dominion’s lawsuit from going to trial. Fox’s owner clearly does not want the charlatans at America’s top-rated fake news network to face tough questions, under oath, from Dominion’s lawyers. In this case, the right to remain silent came at an extraordinarily high price.
Unhinged pillow huckster Mike Lindell also tumbled down the election-denial rabbit hole — and it will cost him $5 million to climb back out. A computer forensics expert took Lindell up on his “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge that the 2020 election was rife with voter fraud. An independent arbitration panel concluded Lindell was, in fact, wrong — and ordered the preposterous pillow peddler to pay $5 million.
Like election denial, climate change denial also isn’t illegal, but it should be. There is no longer any serious debate about whether Homo sapiens has affected the climate here on earth. As a species, we have. Never mind that a few dead-enders cling to the myth that climate change is a hoax, just like some Japanese soldiers holed up in caves and refused to surrender rather than admit World War II was over.
The rest of us have accepted the reality of climate change.
By continuing to cast doubt, climate change deniers slow the process of coming to terms with an uncommonly difficult environmental problem. The tactics are much like those deployed by the Tobacco Institute back in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, as it piously denied a link between smoking and cancer. Turns out there was a link, always was a link, but the Tobacco Institute’s rope-a-dope strategy stalled meaningful regulation for years — allowing countless people to die of lung cancer while Big Tobacco continued to reap handsome profits.
In a recent column in The Washington Post, University of Chicago history professor Peggy O’Donnell Heffington wrote that young people around the world are increasingly worried about climate change.
Citing a 2021 global survey of 10,000 people between the ages of 16-25, Heffington noted more than half feared the security of their family would be threatened in the near future and nearly four in 10 said they were hesitant to have children. Retirees take note: Fewer children means fewer workers to pay your Social Security and Medicare benefits.
Give it a few days and Liturgical Larry from Moscow will pipe up with a letter to the editor, insisting it’s all part of God’s immaculate plan. That’s right, climate change is nothing to worry about because — hallelujah! — his love is infinite. Don’t worry, ye lost little lambs. He will protect us.
I hate to pick on poor Larry, but God isn’t solving our problems for us; we need to solve them for ourselves. Let us stop talking falsely now, the hour is getting late.
Heffington, the University of Chicago professor, suggested today’s political leaders — particularly those on the right — need to stop dissembling over climate change and start taking meaningful, concrete steps to reverse it.
“They should convince us that climate change is being taken seriously as a threat — that the environment we and our children must live in is in good, capable, rational hands,” she wrote.
Climate change denial puts all of our descendants at risk. It should be illegal.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.