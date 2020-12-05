Despite its failings, Scouting still matters

In a grim year that most know only for COVID-19, one of the things most distressing for many of us was the filing for bankruptcy of the Boy Scouts of America because of a series of lawsuits filed against the organization for sexual abuse incidents. Primarily consisting of cases from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, before the organization got its act together with criminal background checks and such, but also with recent cases as well, it’s a long, horrific story that is more problematic once you dig into the details. The national organization has responded to the charges with an enhanced training and reporting effort called their Youth Protection Program.
It’s easy to get lost in the pain of the 90,000 claims against the Boy Scouts, and argue that the organization should just be shut down. And there’s no question that the organization, through its discrimination against homosexuals in the past did itself no favors by implicitly linking its real problems with sexual abuse with that discrimination. But Scouting has also helped tens of millions of young men and women grow up into citizens, in a way that is worth noting, that our schools are failing to do. Scouting is the closest thing we have to large-scale character education in our country. And some form of character education is desperately needed.
The term used in the Nordic countries for this is bildung. And the real point of bildung is to embrace responsibility, and develop appropriate independence of thought. That’s not somewhere our culture is right now. Especially with young people.
I am an Eagle Scout, so I experienced the positive aspects of Scouting firsthand. I also served as a camp counselor for a number of years, and taught everything from rowing to wilderness survival. Scouting led me to develop the skills of mastering mountain and wild river travel for sure. But Scouting also gave me a fundamental education of how our government worked. In concert, both of those twin trunks led me to be the successful adult I’ve turned into. Standing in the rain as a wilderness survival instructor, trying to start a fire with flint and steel, with 10 boys I was responsible for gave me the persistence I’ve become known for. But equally, having a scaffolding of how our government worked also led me to seek levers to promote positive change.
I wish I could tell you that we have multiple institutions in our society that are giving that same perspective and skill set to young people. But they are few. Our schools, because of school shootings, have turned into de facto detention centers, with kids passing through an airlock in order to attend classes. COVID, as well, has taken its toll. Our society, with its current policy directives, has also set aside child wellbeing in place of online education. I have heard the arguments for these things, and don’t buy them.
But I can tell you this – societies that neglect their children, and we certainly fall into that category, reap unpleasant rewards down the road. Children need institutions – and the Boy Scouts is one. When dismantling one, it’s always good to ask what might take its place. In the case of the Boy Scouts, there is no substitute in sight.
If Scouting is to continue, the most important thing that can happen is for parents to be facilitated for involvement in their children’s troops. Here’s hoping that local employers recognize this, and create opportunities for parents to attend campouts, and meetings as well as mandatory trainings. Money matters. I donate to the organization. But it’s parental time that is really the crux.
One thing that COVID-19 has given many of us is the time to consider what path our society is actually on. Here’s hoping that in the new year, we find a way to recognize what truly matters with the education of our young people. And realize that Scouting, for many, can be a vital part of that.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanicaland materials engineering at Washington StateUniversity.