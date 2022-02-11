Does God really want us stupid or do his believers just make it look that way?

Readers of my columns have undoubtedly come away with the impression I take a somewhat jaundiced view of organized religion. They would be right.
Didn’t have to go that way. Entering my junior year in high school, caught up in the moment, I heeded Billy Graham’s call to come forward to the floor of the Los Angeles Coliseum and be redeemed.
Whether inspired by the brown-eyed girl sitting to my left or the Holy Spirit, I spent a good part of the next year and a half studying for the ministry with Reverend Owen Geer, a holy man if ever there was one. When it came time to pick a college, the tough choice was between the University of California, Berkeley, and Union Theological Seminary.
The battle was waged between spirituality and my high school/college girlfriend. She and my hormones won out handily. Over the years I never regretted the decision and heaped one good reason on top of another to feed my disbelief. I became a critical thinker, a secular humanist. Like Bertrand Russell I used to imagine.
And yet, I’m not an agnostic. Because of lessons that a generous life has bestowed, I have personal experience of ghosts and, because of the honest testimony of true and reliable friends, believe, as well, there are probably things like past life regressions, auras and the like.
My wife Katherine considers me a very spiritual person although — at any such description — I balk. I am Steve. Nothing more, nothing less.
What brings me back to religion one more time is a new, minor epiphany gleaned from multiple readings of the Bible. Not sure why it’s never become clear to me before but, if there is a God and his inspired word is contained in the Good Book, if everything written therein is to be taken seriously — the conclusion seems unavoidable! God wants us stupid. Not just weak, feeble and incapable of living moral lives without him taking center stage. No. Really stupid.
What brought this to mind? Go back to the Garden of Eden where Adam and Eve were not only expelled from paradise, they received death sentences. Pretty heavy stuff coming from what is supposed to be a loving Dad.
And why? Sure, disobeying the Big Guy’s explicit order would be enough to piss off any parent, but what really set him off was that the miscreant pair partook of the fruit of the tree of knowledge. To sentence them to death over something as innocuous as “Knowledgegate” must have really popped his cork. This is a dude with serious control issues.
It didn’t end there. Fast forward to later in Genesis and we discover an industrious bunch of Babylonians building a tower to rise-up to the heavens and, presumably, unlock the mysteries. How long is God’s beard? Is it really white? Stuff like that. Outraged that mere humans would be so bold as to seek knowledge that was his alone to possess, God created languages so that none of the workers could understand each other.
Reminds me a little of the Robber Barons who in their desire to break the backs of America’s fledgling labor movement recruited workers from all over Europe (three for every two jobs), desperate men who spoke Italian, German, Polish, Russian, Swedish and Irish.
So, if there’s any one thing that sticks in God’s craw, it’s man standing upright and presuming to expand his knowledge of the universe without the Old Man.
Thought of this way, it explains a lot. It explains the Scope’s Monkey Trial … even explains the mob response at Trump’s rallies. Explains too, why the religious right is so damned determined to underfund public education, replacing it with “home schooling” or “charter schools” where drivel can be stuffed into young people’s heads … drivel like human beings walking the earth with dinosaurs.
Explains, as well, the popularity of Trump’s message that COVID-19 was a “hoax”, that he knew more about eliminating infectious diseases than all the pinhead doctors put together. Explains why the wingnuts who have seized control of the Republican Party choose to believe what they’re told instead of what they see with their own eyes.
I count myself lucky to be staying — if for only awhile — in Mexico, a country whose culture and politics have yet to be scourged by evangelical zealotry. Thank God! (oops)
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.