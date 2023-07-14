Don’t crash the U.S. auto market by forcing us to buy EVS

About 20 years ago, the belief that commercially-significant quantities of fuel blends containing organic materials would soon be available led to the passage of alternative fuel requirements. Yet, because science failed to deliver on its promise, America ended up becoming more dependent on ethanol.

That growing dependence affects the price of fuel and feedstocks adversely, making each trip to the grocery store more costly than the last. The bureaucrats responsible for the idea, flush with taxpayer dollars as the result of congressional green-energy largess, made a bad bet.

It’s going to happen again. Just look at the billions Ford Motor Company just announced its shift to an all-electric fleet has cost it. Bad news for corporate management, bad news for stockholders, and bad news for The Ford Foundation, which ironically enough has been using its holdings to promote the global green energy transition.

Recommended for you