Don’t forget to consider what your time is worth

On my way to the airport at four o’clock in the morning, I was considering my choice of flight departure time. I did this to myself last weekend when I flew to Dallas. I scheduled myself on super early flights. I was getting up at three o’clock in the morning. For me, that’s a bedtime, not a wakeup time.
For the flight I am taking this morning, I did what most people do when scheduling a flight. I compared different airlines based on flight durations and costs. Although each flight gets you to and from the same start and end points, the cost for the flights are different, and the duration of the trips are different.
I have always considered the cost and duration of the flight when making a decision. In many cases the arrival date and time is another important factor. As I was considering the decision that caused me to be up at three in the morning, I started to ask myself whether I compared every component of the cost of the flight. I was questioning whether I chose the correct flight.
That got me to consider what is my time worth? It is typically an invisible cost. When I am working on a computer application, my time is an important portion of the calculation for the cost to the client. But what about my time in other situations? It matters, but I don’t think I have been placing enough of an emphasis on it.
Have you ever spent the time necessary to determine what your time is worth?
Let’s do one calculation together. Add your salary plus all the taxes your employer pays and all of the benefits that you receive over the span of a year. Then divide that by 2080. That is the hourly amount your employer pays for you. Arguably, you could say that is the amount that both you and your employer believe you’re worth.
Do you agree or disagree with this value of your time?
If you disagree then why are you staying in your job? You should consider finding an employer and a career field that pays what you believe your time is worth.
If you agree then you have an idea what each hour of your life is worth. It also means that you’re OK with trading some of the finite time in your life for that compensation.
We all have a finite amount of time on the Earth. Whatever you choose to do remember to include your worth into the calculation.
When considering your time there is absolutely nothing wrong with spending a whole day at the beach. Enjoyable activities are incredibly easy to justify in terms of your worth.
Why do I bring this up?
If you know what your time is worth then you can make better decisions about everything you do — including travel plans. A cheaper four-hour flight might be more costly than the more expensive two-hour flight, if you include your time in the calculation.
Consider the following: My four-hour flight cost approximately $200.. The other option was a two hour flight at $300. As an extraordinary human, I am worth a lot. But, let’s pretend I am only worth eighty dollars per hour. The extra two hours traveling come at a cost of $160. Meaning my “cheap” flight is actually more costly than the “expensive” flight.
So given two options that will get you to your destination around the same time and with your worth included in the calculation are you going to spend four hours or two hours traveling?
If you do not include your time in the calculation then you are placing your personal worth at zero.
Anderson is a computer programmerwho enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.