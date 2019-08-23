I try to avoid repeated subjects in my columns unless I have something new to offer, but the spate of mass shootings prompts me to write about that again. I’m getting sick of hearing President Trump waffle on the subject of background checks. One minute he seems on board for at least some additional provisions, then in the next breath he reneges on what he said.
I blame Republicans for our failure to put adequate safeguards in place. It is long past time for Congress to send a bill to Trump regardless of whether or not he signs it. If he vetoes it or fails to sign (pocket veto), then at least the entire onus rests on him for doing nothing.
The only way Republicans can redeem themselves is to override that veto. I’m now convinced they would never do that — they are so afraid of losing Trump voters when they face re-election. I would love to be proven wrong.
I’m also now convinced that we need to outlaw ownership of any rapid-fire gun that can continue firing repeatedly without stopping to reload.
Along with that — it’s only fair — we should enact a buy-back program. Other countries that have tried this had remarkable reductions in gun deaths of all kinds. With so many recent suicides of veterans and first responders, this could save many lives as well by reducing ready access. For this reason we should expand the passage of red flag laws to give families that means of effective intervention when problems become evident.
These changes need to be national in scope. Too many of the recent shootings were with guns purchased out of state and brought across state lines. That is why Congress needs to act — and act now.
It is unfair to states with strict laws to be at the mercy of lax neighboring states. I’d really like to see a comprehensive law governing purchases, storage, background checks, mandatory gun safety instruction, licenses to carry, registrations — the whole nine yards.
Another problem we need to address is the argument that people need guns for self-protection. Living in a comparatively safe place, I can’t imagine living in fear unless I lived in a violent neighborhood in some inner city.
Actually getting guns off those streets would help make them safer. I can understand someone living out in the boonies needing a heavy-duty hunting rifle for self defense against such critters as bears or cougars, but even they should not need machine guns which are specifically designed to kill people.
The Second Amendment reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” Since that was enacted, we now have a national standing army, state police, county sheriffs, and city police.
At the time this was written, many isolated areas had none of these. Since militias are no longer necessary, there is no longer any need for the public to keep and bear arms — therefore such protections are no longer “necessary.” Instead, now we need protection from those bearing arms who have no good business doing so.
I’m really surprised the Supreme Court, which has been so good about adapting the Constitution to current reality, hasn’t done so in this situation. In fact, it has been this willingness to adapt that has allowed the Constitution to serve so well all these many years.
Our psychologists and mental health experts also need to do a better job of defining the various problems that can lead someone to take the violent path to mass shootings. It is obvious there is no one mental health cause.
Finally let’s heap praise on those who report suspicious behavior to the proper authorities. Let’s encourage more of that. They save lives.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.