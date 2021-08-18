Downsizing school district’s budget is a no-brainer

I appreciate Moscow School District superintendent Greg Bailey taking the time to respond to my two previous columns. In order to effectively respond to him, I spent the past month reading 30 years of news reports in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune on the history of the district’s enrollment and spending woes.
Back in 1999, Daily News staff writer Ted McDonough wrote a brutally honest article about then-superintendent Edward Fisk, the Moscow School Board and the Moscow Education Association. McDonough reported that enrollment was down 213 students from the 1996-97 school year. “While student numbers have declined, the numbers of teachers employed by the district hasn’t fallen. Teaching levels grew slightly between 1996 and the current school year.”
Sound familiar?
Bailey says that enrollment is down because of other options like Moscow Charter School with its 187 students. The simple fact is that the district is bleeding students. Moscow has grown 29 percent since 1991 while the district and Moscow Charter’s combined enrollment has shrunk 21 percent.
I had suggested closing an elementary school since elementary enrollment in the district is down 490 students from its peak and there are ever fewer students enrolling. One of the smallest schools — West Park with 156 students or Russell with 154 students — could easily be assimilated into the remaining elementary schools.
That is not a novel idea. Heather Frye of the Lewiston Tribune reported about this same discussion back in 2001. “Another option is closing West Park Elementary,” she quotes Fisk. “Students would be reassigned to three other elementary schools in the district. Staff reductions would still be distributed across the district, so not all West Park employees would lose their jobs.”
Twenty years later, with 490 fewer elementary students, Bailey says this is impossible. I have a question for him: how much enrollment decline will it take before redistributing a tiny school is feasible?
In December 1999, Daily News reporter Nina Staszkow reported that Fisk expected the downturn in MSD enrollment to be only temporary. “(Enrollment) did drop last year but I think last year was unusual.” We see how spectacularly wrong that prediction was. MSD enrollment has fallen from 2,490 in 1999 to 2,160 today.
Yet Greg Bailey made essentially the same prediction concerning the students that bailed on the government schools during the last two school years.
“We are expecting these students to return if we do not see another high-risk scenario caused by the pandemic.”
Just like Fisk’s 1999 prediction, Bailey’s 2021 prediction will also be spectacularly wrong.
Why? Because the Moscow School Board decided to require masking of all students this fall. Most parents recognize that the risk of COVID-19 to children is statistically insignificant, but the risk of masking and social distancing to their children’s mental and physical health is extreme. There are many other schooling options available to parents in the district that do not require children to be masked all day, including homeschooling, online schools and private schools.
Progressives, settled scientists, teachers’ unions, and the media (yet I repeat myself) all called for destroying two years’ worth of education and countless lives while all the time knowing that kids are statistically unaffected by the virus. Parents have experienced first-hand the loss of a year’s education in the government schools. Many parents are choosing not to let it happen again to their kids. With President Joe Biden’s $3,000-per-year child tax credit, parents can afford to give their children an alternative education.
The district consumes 48 percent of our property taxes, making Latah County the second most expensive county in Idaho. Staszkow reported that the 1999 MSD budget was $15 million for 2,624 students, or $5,716 per student per year. Taking inflation into account (58.9 percent), in today’s dollars that is $9,367 per student per year. Daily News reporter Garrett Cabeza reported that the 2021-22 district budget is $29.2 million, meaning it is now spending $13,519 per student per year.
The solution to the district’s problems is straightforward but odious to progressives: downsize. Yet, at this rate, I anticipate the same problem in 20 years, with us all wondering why that superintendent needs $20,000 per year to educate 20 percent fewer students in elementary schools 20 percent full.
Courtney served 20 years in nuclear engineering aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his six grandchildren in Moscow.