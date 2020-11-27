Dreaming strange dreams after another big election

The Republican party has a lot to answer for. When Mitch McConnell vowed to do everything he could to make Barack Obama’s presidency a failed one, I was disgusted and appalled. That was the most unpatriotic course of action I can think of, especially coming from one with his power. It demonstrated that he cares nothing for the well-being of our country. Yet his constituents continue to reelect him. I really question their patriotism. I get the impression he plans the same treatment for Biden. Worse yet, his party does nothing to stop him, but rather seems to be going along with him.
The current occupant of the White House seems to have the leaders of his party thoroughly cowed. What will it take to equip these people with a sufficient amount of spine needed to confront him? This recent election should demonstrate that the majority of voters in this country are fed up with this sort of behavior. Again, the Republicans do nothing to remedy this behavior.
The last two elections have convinced me it is long past time to do away with the Electoral College. Way back when, it served to ease the minds of those residents of the 13 colonies that they would not be overrun by stronger and more populated states. Now, in my lifetime, it has twice robbed the majority of the electorate of a duly elected candidate when the margin between each was close. I think this should be a priority before the next presidential election. Changes to the Constitution take time and we have none to lose.
Right now, our most urgent task is to allow this transition to take its normal course. The safety and well-being of our country depends on Biden being properly prepared to take over immediately with all the information he needs to make wise decisions. There are many international adversaries planning to make life difficult for us. I’m disgusted with the Republican leaders who fail to insist that this transition be allowed to go forward in the usual manner. A few are, but they are shouted down. If that party fails to clean its house, more need to walk across the aisle and vote with Democrats or to form their own third party. The well-being of our country depends on this, and more ways are needed to reward those who have taken this route.
This whole situation has me dreaming strange dreams of what needs to be done. I find myself dreaming that someone will finally insist that Trump be examined by a panel of psychiatrists who come to the conclusion that he is ready for treatment in a mental hospital. Pence could take over, and at least, allow the transition to proceed and call off the removal of troops from overseas — our two most urgent problems. Then, if Pence lands in the hospital on a respirator for a while, Pelosi could take over for a while and really roll out the red carpet for Biden. I really would want Pence to have a complete recovery — he is human, after all. If anyone has a better idea on a more humane way to put him out of commission for a while, I’m open to suggestions. Sadly, this is a pipe dream, but it’s fun to contemplate.
These next two months will be trying for us all, regardless of our views. It will be all the more important for the well-being of our country, that we all try to reach across the aisle and work together to defeat this virus, keep our country working together to solve our problems and not lose sight of all that is good, honest and ethical. The stakes are too high to fail in this endeavor. Let us be a country united, not divided.
This Thanksgiving, let’s all remind ourselves of all this country stands for, of all that has made it great and respected worldwide and all the reasons we so love it.
Let’s take all the steps needed to keep it that way.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years inPullman. A longtime League of Women Votersmember, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.