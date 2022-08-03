Dress up and hydrate to beat the heat

Four years ago I wrote a column criticizing news media — especially television — for hyping hot weather.
Sadly, coverage has gotten worse.
Yes, it’s hot outside, here on the Palouse and throughout much of the nation; but, folks, it’s summer.
The temperatures we are experiencing are pretty normal.
The breaking of a single day’s temperature record doesn’t tell us much. Single-day records are broken left and right, hot and cold. Always have been.
Certainly, global warming is affecting our weather, making it generally hotter. I’m a believer.
But the hype is annoying because it ill serves public understanding. The hype is less to inform viewers and readers than it is to keep them viewing and reading.
The more alarming the media can make weather reports, the better — for the news media.
I grew up in Kennewick and have lived 80 of my 84 years in eastern Washington, 27 summersin Kennewick.
Yes, I know what hot is.
I learned what sweat was as a teenager hand-loading lumber onto trucks in temperatures hotter than anything we’ve experienced so far this, And, yes, hotter than all but a few places are experiencing in the United States today.
Data for 27 of those years record temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, on 273 days, at the nearby Hanfordnuclear reservation.
Those temperatures were recorded 25 times in 1961, the summer I returned home from service in the Air Force.
At nearby Ice Harbor on Aug. 5, 1961, the temperature hit 118. The day before, the mercury climbed to 110 in Pullman. It certainly was up in that range in Kennewick.
No doubt about it — that’s hot. I reveled in the heat when I was younger, even while doing hard, manual labor in 100-degree weather.
At 85, I no longer revel in heat; but neither does it strike fear in my breast.
Three-digit temperatures were common on the Palouse 100 and more years ago. Folks responded very differently in those by-gone days before air conditioning.
Witness photographs of farmers dressed in shirts buttoned to the neck and wearing jackets during wheat harvest.
As a news reporter, it was my great pleasure to spend a day with astronauts during a classroom session on desert survival at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane. I also accompanied them as they experienced field training north of Pasco.
Astronauts were taught that if they were in a desert and had nothing to wear in the hottest heat, except for a thick wool coat, they should wear it.
That’s the opposite of what most folks do these days, which is to take off as much clothing as possible and slather themselves with oil.
While raising our six kids, we spent a lot of time in the Columbia, Clearwater and Snake rivers, and in city swimming pools.
I customarily wore a white T-shirt while swimming, although with long sun exposure one can burn even through a white T-shirt.
The principle is clothe up, not strip down in the heat.
Another principle — which the media does appropriately push — is to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. But even here the movie-fueled idea is backward.
In desert survival, we were taught it doesn’t make any difference whether we drink up, or conserve consumption of limited amounts of fluids.
Some people even die from desert heat with water still in their canteens.
The best solution is to take plenty of water with you.
So, when the mercury soars, hydrate, put on a long-sleeved shirt, a wide-brimmed hat and enjoy.
Day was a science communicator on the Washington State University faculty from1972-2004. He enjoys a life-longinterestin agriculture, history, law, politics and religion.He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.