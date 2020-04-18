During the pandemic,a dive intolocal history

As I mentioned in my last column I have been reading newspaper articles from old editions of Pullman and Colfax-based newspapers. I have found it very interesting and a great way to pass the time. We are in the midst of a very trying time and I think continuous focus on political bickering can take a break for a little bit.
I have always been interested in local history. I love looking at old photographs and trying to imagine what it would have been like to have been there – wherever “there” is. Sometimes it is the old WSU campus photos. Sometimes it is pictures of downtown Pullman.
As a side note I am also interested in the true-crime shows that frequently air on channels such as Investigative Discovery. So it is no surprise that while I was reading through old newspaper articles I read of a large number of articles about mishaps that took place around Whitman County during the turn of the 20th century.
One thing that I found incredibly interesting is that Whitman County wasn’t free of old-west style action. I found evidence of 37, possibly 38, murders that took place in Whitman County between 1888 and 1912.
Two of the more interesting murders took place as part of a lynch mob. Yes, even Whitman County experienced lynch mobs. I found two different instances of lynch-mob justice taking place in Whitman County.
Newspaper articles recounted many incidents in great detail. The articles included information that is just not published today. Specifically, there were highly graphic details about what happened during the incident. I also found many of the articles included editorializing by the author of the articles. A number of the articles included the facts, all the gruesome facts, and some opinions sprinkled among the facts.
In the case of the Pullman fire I mentioned in my last column, the author of the article took an opportunity to remind the readers that the newspaper believed the city should have started a fire department and the fact they didn’t contributed to the massive destruction of Pullman during the fire.
In the article about the lynch-mob justice, the author admonished the individuals who took part in the lynching. “The deed of last Friday night is to be most deeply deplored” wrote the author. “True, justice has miscarried in several instances in Whitman county, but the remedy for future miscarriages does not lie in mob law,” the author continued. After editorializing in the article, the author then writes, “Hill and Parker deserved hanging,” then explained how the author believed it should have been done via the justice system.
In June, 1894, a lynch mob of 150 people from around Whitman County converged on Colfax in the wee hours of the morning. They used a ruse to get the jailer to open the door of the courthouse, where the jail was once located, and then locked the jailer in a jail cell. The mob then took two prisoners, both accused of murder, and hanged them both from the courthouse. I am not going to go into the details of the incident. It is recounted in the newspaper article. I find it interesting that Whitman County experienced things that sometimes seem to only happen in the movies.
If you have found the quarantine to be gnawing at you, maybe reading old newspaper articles will give you a perspective about history. You can find articles around 1918 where the people of Pullman were living through a quarantine due to the Spanish Flu.
Schools sent the students home with assignments. People were not allowed to go to places to gather for entertainment such as pool halls and bars. Although this is a unique time for us today, it is not unique in our history.
Unlike those in quarantine from 100 years ago, at least we have Netflix and the Internet to keep us entertained.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.