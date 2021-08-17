Dust off your tiki torches and build community

There is hope in renewable forms of energy. Not because of its promise to replace all of carbon-based energy — a promise that won’t be met — but because the collective enthusiasm may open the door to a path of rediscovery, one long discarded. Therein lies a thread of hope worth hanging onto.
“The long emergency,” as James Howard Kunstler calls it, is now on our doorstep and comes shrink-wrapped with solutions that amount to false hopes and mirages. Somehow, miraculously, wind and solar are supposed to scale up and power every toaster and hot tub we need for survival.
And then along comes a more sobering proposition that checks our cynicism: the Western Green Energy Hub in Australia, a renewables project on the scale of the pyramids. The project, as proposed by InterContinental Energy (based in Hong Kong) and CWP Global, will require a tract the size of Connecticut and is to run along Australia’s Southwest coast. With planned generating capacity of up to 50 gigawatts, it could meet demand for the entire continent. (By comparison, all of the U.S. is projected to add 27.6 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity in 2021).
This impressive engineering feat, if realized, will provide encouragement through what is and will continue to be a traumatic transition in our relationships with one another and our home, Mother Earth. However tenuous, a toehold of encouragement is welcome.
The rediscovered ray of light comes not from solar, wind, and the resulting green hydrogen, but from its connection to and cooperation with Native tribes: In the case of the WGEH, the native Aborigines. The WGEH will be located on land under Native Title, a legal framework that grants the Aborigines certain rights. The proposed arrangement will distribute a share of the profits to them and they will have a seat on the board. They have the best lawyers. That this isn’t a swindle of a few trinkets for all of Manhattan is a hopeful sign of social evolution.
To be sure, Noam Chomsky was not referring to massive energy partnerships with indigenous people when he said, “It’s phenomenal all over the world that those who we call ‘primitive’ are trying to save those of us who we call ‘enlightened’ from total disaster.” Yet the implication is that we, the smartest in the room, look to the Earth with the vision and values of Native peoples. In a real sense, the developed world must go back to go forward.
This is an open admission that not only will technology not save us (or our toasters and hot tubs), we run the risk that our sadistic relationship with the natural world will lead to a planet prodded and teased to extinction.
Shifts in attitudes can be seen closer to home: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was talking to Northwest tribal leaders and citing Rep. Mike Simpson’s dam removal epiphany, when he said, “We should be committed to getting down to business to determine what can provide the services these dams provide … so we can build support in our communities.” While Inslee was preaching to the choir, Native members, he was also telegraphing a message to farmers, ranchers, and corporate customers: we are in dire need of community (not raw gigawatts).
And that need can only be met through a spirit of cooperation, not the conventional competitive model. We would be dangerously deluding ourselves to continue down a path of grandiose grid plans on the scale of WGEH.
Better we shift attitudes. Better we scale down. Better we stop building subdivisions on steroids and dim the lights on our dopamine-infused entertainment meccas (to include tribal casinos).
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Halaand, a Native member herself, is actively pursuing a number of cooperative, community-building solar energy projects. A recent example is the collaboration between the Paiutes Indian Reservation, the Moapa River Indian Reservation, private energy developers, and NV Energy, to build and operate solar power plants in Nevada. In New Mexico, the Community Solar Act (SB 84) passed on April 5, 2021 which authorizes 30 percent of each solar project be used to serve low-income communities.
Why not dust off your tiki torches and light up the darkness — only together can we see it through to a post-carbon world.
After years of globe-trotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: https://www.usrenewnews.org/