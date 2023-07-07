Dye does the deed on fire suppression

Certainly, I’m not an expert on range and forest fires, but I just as certainly have more than a casual interest in them as the West anticipates another terrible fire season.
I’ve fought one. When I came out of the Air Force in 1960 a major fire was raging on Mount Misery and Mount Horrible in the Umatilla National Forest on the Oregon-Washington border.
Yes, Misery and Horrible are the real and very appropriate names for the mountains. At least from a firefighting standpoint.
One or more busloads of amateur firefighters were bused into the fire camp from Portland, to bolster crews.
Also, a friend (a former Air Force roommate) piloted fire bombers for 18 years into powerful winds with severe turbulence while being harassed by news media helicopters popping up where they shouldn’t be. In his flight path.
A year ago, I wrote a column on “…our government’s failure-ridden response to forest and range fires … Our timid approach to wildfires is too little, too late,” I wrote.
“Growing frequency and severity of wildfires have resulted in politicians yakety-yaketing without actually tackling the problem. And government agencies are behaving as government agencies do, moving slowly if at all.
“The first and biggest problems are insufficient money.”
Nationally, the 2020 wildfire season cost between $130 billion and $150 billion.
My advice hasn’t changed from last year’s column.
“We need to quit funding firefighting like we fund other needs: Too little, too late.”
Quicker, more ambitious responses could result in fewer uncontrolled, massive fires. We need to hit ‘em quicker and harder.
Local district firefighters are Johnny-on-the-spot; but getting helicopters and tankers quickly in the air faces monetary questions resulting in delays while the fires grow.
Washington state Rep. Mary Dye, R-9th District, has provided a template for progress on crucial, rural firefighting problems.
Working tirelessly for seven years, she finally succeeded.
She introduced a bill directed at the problem in every biennium since 2016, only to see them fail in the House Appropriations Committee.
Until this past session, that is, when her House Bill 1498 was unanimously passed in both houses and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Now local fire districts won’t have to worry about aerial costs, which can be up to $2,500 per hour. The state will pay.
Surely this will result in fewer small fires erupting into devastating multimillion-dollar disasters and tremendous ecological harm.
Hopefully other states will take similar action; but an even larger national problem goes without being addressed, or even much public discussion. Quicker resort to the largest tankers is needed when major fires get out of control.
My philosophy is for “overkill.” Dropping fire retardants more broadly.
Ecologists will cry and shout about environmental damage, and economists (some of them, at least) will have apoplexy over the cost of doing more than may be necessary.
The answer to both concerns is the same. How much is it costing the environment and the public purse when fires become mammoth?
As noted in last year’s column, Boeing 747 Supertankers have been successfully used in fighting range and forest fires. I’ve seen pictures of them flying below the rims of relatively narrow canyons, then popping up out of the valley.
They have been successfully used in the United States, Chile, Israel and Spain; but they are no longer being used.
The problem isn’t the aircraft, which can speed from airport to fire at 600 mph and spray a strip of retardant 150 feet wide and 3 miles long while flying 160 mph between 400 and 800 feet above the terrain.
The hitch in the supertanker get-along is spelled M-O-N-E-Y. Also, A-P-P-R-O-P-R-I-A-T-I-O-N-S.
Yes, the 747s are costly, but surely the super fire storms being experienced the world around are more expensive.
Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He served on the Washington State University faculty for 32 years as a science communicator, retiring in 2004. He encourages email, pro or con, to terence@moscow.com.