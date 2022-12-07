Earth’s latest hurdle: Meet the nurdle

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

I would first like to thank the good people of Pennsylvania and the Royal Dutch Shell Oil Corporation for sponsoring this column. (Not true, but may I ask that you momentarily suspend disbelief and consider a world in which they would sponsor this column). What they are really endorsing is a way of thinking, and they certainly have gotten me to thinking about our way of life and the tradeoffs made for a “better” way of life.

Let us venture to Beaver County, Penn., and the small town of Monaca on the Ohio River, 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Imagine yourself boarding a pontoon boat and drifting with the river current slowly south. It is dusk. The day’s final orange rays follow the hills towards you, over the placid waters. Through a clearing of aspen and maple there is a white glow, the intensity of which displaces the sunset; so bright you must squint to look in that direction. As you clear the trees, it hits you, as if all of Las Vegas is condensed into 800 acres beside the river.

You can now switch off your imagination because that is a reality for Monaca residents. Your reality too, should you want to visit the newly constructed $6 billion dollar ethane cracker plant. I’m sure its owner, Shell, wouldn’t mind if you took a few selfies.

