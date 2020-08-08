Eating the elephant one bite at a time

If you opened your Washington ballot and saw 36 names of people running for governor you probably felt overwhelmed with your choices. I reviewed every candidate’s profile in the Washington Voter’s Guide. I worked to find the right candidate for me.
It was like the old adage: how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. It would have been simpler to select a name I recognize. The problem with that approach is just because you know a name doesn’t mean that candidate is going to be the best candidate for an office. Remember to do the due diligence because the person you select will be making decisions that affect the state for years. Your due diligence may take hours, but those hours are well worth the investment when you consider the power the person yields.
Whether you are reviewing two candidates or 36 candidates it is important to understand who you are voting for. The fact someone is a Democrat, Republican or Independent doesn’t completely reflect their views on specific issues and doesn’t affect how they will temper their power and your rights.
I started by going to the Washington voter’s guide online. I opened every candidate’s profile in a new web browser tab. I purposely scrolled past the person’s name and party affiliation. I went directly to their statement in the voter’s guide. I didn’t want to have their party affiliation or their name recognition to create a bias in my initial “interview” phase.
I believe their statement in the voter’s guide is going to be their strongest and most concise statement. I viewed it as them putting their best foot forward.
After reading the statement in the voter’s guide I would either close the browser tab because I wasn’t interested in further evaluating the candidate or I left it open and went to the next browser tab.
I did this for each of the 36 candidates. I was able to close the tabs of 31 candidates after the initial pass. I found that several candidates used their space in the voter’s guide to push a specific political agenda that had nothing to do with being governor. It was their way of getting a minute on the soapbox to make a statement.
Others put very little to no thought into their voter’s guide statement. Some were totally blank. I reasoned that if they’re unwilling to put effort towards supplying the information for the voter’s guide there is no way they’ll put in the effort when making incredibly tough choices as governor. This accounted for nearly half of the candidates.
Once I got the list down to five people I reread their voter’s guide statement and eliminated two more candidates.
With the final three candidates left I started to dig beyond the voter’s guide. I read their website and reviewed their values, visions and goals. If they were previously in public office I tried to find information pertaining to decisions they made on various issues. This showed what they actually supported not what they claimed to support.
I made decisions about whether I wanted an insider or someone from outside Olympia. I made decisions on who would be the most electable versus the candidate that was closest to me in opinions on a wide range of subjects. Ultimately, I looked at the whole package, not just what they believe about one or two issues.
After this process was done I was able to find the right candidate for me. It took a number of hours to do this for all of the races on the ballot, but I feel it was worth my time as I was able to place a vote for the best candidate for each position.
In case you’re wondering, Joshua Freed was the person I selected for governor.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.