Educational investments yield high dividends

One of the most important investments a person can make is earning educational degrees and credentials, and society has a vested interest in the economic growth and other benefits that come with such investments.
Unfortunately, we are experiencing a dramatic nationwide decline in enrollment at 2-year and 4-year institutions. In Washington State, fall enrollment in two-year community colleges and four-year institutions dropped 16.9% and 10.3%, respectively, between fall 2020 and fall 2021.
There is a tremendous personal and societal opportunity cost associated with these declines. With overall unemployment in the U.S. dropping from 4% to 3.8% in February, some of the “missing” population is likely taking advantage of the incredibly tight labor market. But this will come with an opportunity cost if these individuals don’t eventually seek credentials in the form of apprenticeships, certificates, associate’s degrees and bachelor degrees. One major opportunity cost will be long-term earning potential.
The biggest immediate payoff comes at the bachelor degree level. According to “The College Payoff” study from Georgetown University, the median lifetime earnings for someone with a high school diploma or GED is $1.6 million, whereas an associate’s degree pushes this up to $2 million and a bachelor’s degree hits $2.8 million. Further education continues to yield gains at $3.2 million, $4 million, and $4.7 million for the master’s, doctoral and professional degrees, respectively.
That doesn’t mean that you can’t do well without credentials, but the odds are against you. Only 14.3% of people with a high school diploma earn more than the median lifetime earnings of the bachelor-degree holding population. Some have argued that opportunities for the uncredentialed population are growing because many companies have dropped these requirements for employment, but in Washington state these opportunities only represent 15% or less of family-wage earning jobs.
In contrast, opportunities abound with the bachelor’s degree. On an annual basis in Washington state there are more than 95 thousand jobs requiring 4-year degrees or higher, representing 68% of family-wage earning jobs. Apprenticeships are there for sure (6%), as are positions requiring 2 years or less of college training (12%), but only about 14% of these jobs require a high school diploma or less.
Of course, not all bachelor’s degrees will afford the same opportunities or lifetime earnings. According to washingtonstem.org, jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree in computer, math, business or financial subjects (about 30,000 annual) dominate all other job categories in Washington. These job categories offer median lifetime earnings in the range of $3 million to $3.6 million. That is a lot of wealth that can be generated by one person with the subsequent downstream benefits for other sectors of the economy. Importantly, degrees in the fields of physical sciences ($2.9 million), health ($2.9 million), social sciences ($2.8 million), biology and life sciences ($2.8 million), agriculture and natural resources ($2.6 million) and industrial arts, consumer services and recreation ($2.5 million) yield a very healthy dividend for the investment.
That initial upfront investment is a real or perceived barrier for many people. My tuition bill back in the mid-1980s was about $7,300 in 2022 dollars so it was a tough sell for a first-generation kid growing up in rural Grays Harbor County. Fortunately, federal and state aid and generous local scholarships made it possible. The good news is that this kind of help has grown considerably in Washington State.
If you are a resident of Washington and you or your child wants to invest in education, but your family income makes this a heavy lift, please look at wsac.wa.gov. Need-based programs abound, including the Washington College Grant that is considered one of the most generous financial aid programs in the country. And there are many other assistance programs at the private and federal level, and at the universities themselves.
Legislation to further expand student aid has considerable support in the current legislature (amended versions of HB 1659 and HB 1736). Unfortunately, Washington ranks 49th in completion of the dreaded Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) upon which so much aid depends. With luck, HB 1835 will pass and dramatically improve the FAFSA completion rate for low- and middle-income families in Washington. Well-paying jobs abound and with help like this there is a much better chance that the children of Washington residents will benefit the most.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.