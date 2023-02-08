Eggs might seem expensive ... but don’t ask a small farmer

Call

Thirteen. This is the average number of chickens owned by smallholder farmers in Kenya, according to a colleague who was studying Newcastle Disease vaccine uptake at the household level. The last two U.S. outbreaks of this highly transmissible viral disease (1971-74 and 2002-03) cost more than $230 million to eradicate. Newcastle is endemic in many parts of the world, including East Africa, and while there are effective vaccines, there is always a cost-benefit calculation at the household level.

I was initially intrigued about why the average flock size was 13 until, upon brief reflection, I realized that was exactly the number of chickens that we had on my family’s hobby farm. I would be hard pressed to answer, “why 13?” much less why roughly 25 as we have several years later. I started thinking about this recently as egg prices have climbed across the country, fueled in large part by avian influenza spreading from wild birds to domestic flocks and due to labor shortages thanks to the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.

The current epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza began in January 2022. Since then, outbreaks have been reported in 47 states, including Washington and Idaho, with an estimated 58 million birds affected. For commercial producers, detecting one positive case is cause to cull the entire flock. Consequently, the average price of eggs in December 2022 was about 60% higher than 2021. Around here, you can expect to pay about $4 to $4.25 for 18 grade AA eggs this past week.

Recommended for you