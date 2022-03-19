With gas prices high there is a lot of chatter about electrical vehicles. I am going to share an unpopular fact. Electric vehicles are not ready for prime time.
Until electric vehicles can be charged as fast as refueling an internal combustion engine vehicle, they’re poor replacements.
Fuel prices and government mandates are going to force people into an inferior, yet more expensive, product and there are certain people who actually desire such an outcome.
That was similar to a comment I posted to my Facebook wall this past week. I was, however, less political with my post on Facebook.
The point that is greatly missing in electric versus internal combustion conversation is the freedom that a personally owned vehicle provides. Moreover, there is a greater freedom to fuel and go with internal combustion vehicles. We have the freedom to travel like no other time on Earth. From city to city, state to state, time zone to time zone. We can do it all in one day.
Sure there are mass transit options, but you are on someone else’s schedule. You are not free to hop in the engine of a train and take it somewhere. But you can do that with your car. Your limitation is the distance your vehicle will travel over the period of time you have to travel.
In terms of being prepared, gasoline allows one to be mobile and agile where needing to plug into a shoreline makes you less so.
I get that not everyone sees that as an issue, but I certainly do. When a gas engine is on fumes, I can grab the gas can from the bed of my truck and give myself five more gallons of fuel. I can’t do that with an electric vehicle
The conversation on my Facebook went two directions. One dealt with whether or not electric vehicles are as green as we are being told. The other direction was talking about how great electric vehicles are as commuter vehicles.
Those who talked about them as great commuter vehicles also mentioned that longer trips can be planned with the knowledge you’ll need a longer break. But with fast chargers the stops are shortened to as little as a half hour. I just wonder how much the vehicle’s battery life is being shortened by the super-fast chargers.
I am not anti-electric vehicle. I would have no problem owning one, if I chose and if it were as good as the internal combustion vehicles are today. The infrastructure is not available for the electric vehicle. Many who posted in favor of the electric vehicle conceded that, but pointed out that at one time the gas infrastructure wasn’t built out like it was today.
Sure the gas infrastructure wasn’t built out at one point, but it is today. Let’s not throw that away.
The electric recharging stations are not readily available. Even though they are far away from being for prime time, over the next eight years, Washington will force its citizens into an inferior product with a substandard network of charging capabilities.
It is not us, the consumers, weighing the total cost of ownership of an electric vehicle or internal combustion vehicle along with the flexibility each vehicle offers. Instead we are being forced. At this point I am not sold on the ability of an electric vehicle to keep up with my wants, needs and lifestyle.
As the king of logic this side of the Mississippi, I am always reevaluating my positions as new information becomes available. The electric vehicle debate is no different.
Unfortunately the debate has turned into a political statement because the vehicles are being pushed as green alternatives even though they aren’t ready to do what existing vehicles can.
Didn’t we learn anything from the vaccine rollout? Force something on people they will resist more than if you provide the information and allowed people to make rational decisions.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.