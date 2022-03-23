Electric vehicles are steadily gaining ground

Several recent contributions to this page have debated the merits of electric vehicles with respect to carbon signature and utility. The former is an important question because if energy policies are employed to entice greater adoption of electric cars, we’d better be certain that we aren’t accidentally creating an incentive to increase carbon dioxide emissions. Fortunately, calculating the cradle-to-grave cost for vehicles is a well-developed methodology that considers everything from mining and refining requisite metals, to the carbon signature of transporting the fuel needed to operate conventional gas engines or to generate electricity for battery-powered vehicles.
One interesting site to look at is fueleconomy.gov, where you can pick a vehicle and evaluate the amount of carbon dioxide (g/mile) generated from its operation. This calculator only considers the energy from fuel and electricity, but the output is calibrated for regional-specific transportation and energy generating emissions. As an exercise, I selected the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV with a Pullman zip code. The calculator indicated the total emissions would be 90 g/mi compared to 140 g/mi for an average hybrid or 410 g/mi for an average gasoline-powered rig. That is, the EV generates about a fifth of the carbon dioxide emissions generated by the gas rig.
The cradle-to-grave question is a little harder to answer because it depends on factors such as the specific vehicle being compared, battery size and chemistry, the electric grid that is used to charge the batteries, battery recycling and vehicle lifetime, among other things. The University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company just released a report showing that electric sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks have average cradle-to-grave greenhouse gas emissions that are 64% lower than vehicles with internal-combustion engines. For a sedan, SUV and pickup truck, the battery powered version saves 45, 56, and 74 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent gases, respectively.
Personally, I expect to always have a gas rig for my long-distance hobbies, but there are days when I can’t use my ebike and I must move 5,000 pounds of metal and other materials just to get myself from point A to point B. It turns out that the typical household daily travel is approximately 50 miles in the U.S. (it is closer to 15 miles for me). If we look at the Bolt again, the same website informs us that the total range is 247 miles on a single charge and fuel cost savings are $9,250 over a five-year period compared to a gas vehicle getting 27 miles per gallon (savings would be higher at today’s prices). Assuming at least 200 miles travel distance and 15 miles of travel per day, I would only have to recharge once every week or so by plugging the car into a 120-volt outlet overnight (I do this every day for my ebike). Given no significant load, a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup can manage 300 miles and it can be used as a power source for electric tools. How cool is that?
Charging on the road is a diminishing concern. To date there are more than 45,000 charge stations nationally and while most of these employ level 2 chargers (10-20 miles per hour charge), higher powered units (60+ miles of charge in 20 minutes) are increasingly available. There are six charge stations between Pullman and Moscow of which one is the higher-powered design. It is also worth noting that electric vehicles must meet the same safety standards as conventional vehicles.
Consequently, this is not a question of whether electric vehicles are ready for prime time. The International Energy Agency released a new report showing that electric vehicle market share jumped from 4.11% in 2020 to 8.57% in 2021. Europe and China lead with 16% and 14%, respectively, while market share in the U.S. is 4.5%. It is hard to say how nickel and lithium supplies and international fiascos will limit the transition to more electric vehicles but given today’s gas prices international upheaval will affect us regardless.
Electric vehicles clearly provide considerable savings in the greenhouse gas ledger. They probably won’t meet everyone’s needs, but they will meet the needs of many consumers with considerably lower operating costs compared to gas-powered rigs.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist andfather of three. He first discoveredthe Palouse 38 years ago.