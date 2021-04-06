End the filibuster sham and fraud now

Democrats and Republicans equally love or hate U.S. Senate filibusters, depending on whether they are in the minority or majority.
And both pursue their position of the moment, for or against, with equal hypocrisy.
Democrats loved filibusters during Trump’s Republican administration and Mitch McConnell — then Senate whip — weakened it to install a right-wing Supreme Court.
Now Democrats, owning the Senate by the thinnest of margins, threaten to weaken the filibuster further and McConnell, Senate minority leader, staunchly defends it with threats to block all bills until the threat of filibuster is removed.
The filibuster isn’t in the U.S. Constitution. It is a sham, a rule that the Senate made up and can modify or toss in the trash where it belongs if senators wish to do so.
Political scientists Sarah Binder and Steven Smith write that the Senate created the filibuster by accident in the early 1800s when they removed a rule that stopped senators from talking. Filibusters are fundamentally undemocratic.
According to the Senate webpage, they are designed to prolong debate and delay or prevent a vote. See: www.senate.gov/about/powers-procedures/filibusters-cloture.htm.
The practice dates to the first session of the Senate, in 1789, when Virginia senators made long-winded speeches to keep the Senate from voting. “Talking a bill to death” was uncommon until the 1830s but was increasingly used in the next two decades.
In the 1850s the practice was becoming much more common and it was labeled “filibustering” by Mississippi Sen. Albert Brown. The term quickly gained popularity. It is derived from the Spanish word “filibusteros,” which was then used to describe pirates raiding Caribbean islands.
Filibustering then required one or more senators to command the floor by continual speaking. There was no way to stop them until 1917 when senators adopted Senate Rule 22, allowing “cloture,” which is a means of ending debate and calling for a vote. Rule 22 required a two-thirds majority to enact cloture.
That was such a high standard that the senate invoked cloture only five times in the next four decades, after which filibusters became much more common.
Between 1917-1970 fewer than 60 cloture motions were filed to break a filibuster. More than 500 have been filed during the six years between 2009 and 2015 as the Senate became increasingly dysfunctional.
Rules never have required that filibuster speeches be relevant to the issue being debated. In 1935, Sen. Huey Long, D-La., enlightened the Senate with his recipes for fried oysters. He spoke for 15 hours and 30 minutes before yielding to his bladder’s urgent call.
The longest filibuster by an individual was that of the late Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., who held the floor for 24 hours and 18 minutes in an unsuccessful attempt to keep the Senate from passing the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
But today, senators don’t even have to file a notice of intent to filibuster. Senators can verbally mention that they intend to filibuster a bill and a filibuster is declared without anyone having the floor. A filibustering senator can even be home enjoying supper with his family. Perhaps not even in the District of Columbia.
Both ironically and hypocritically, when he was the Senate whip, McConnell claimed that filibuster rules could be changed “ ... by a simple majority vote.”
This means that if Republicans attempt to defeat passage of bills by filibuster, Democrats can and should change the rule to require only a 51-vote majority for passage. In a tie vote, VP Kamala Harris would break the tie.
The filibuster is being abused by both Republicans and Democrats, and that needs to end now.
Terence L. Day is a retiredWashington State faculty memberand a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.