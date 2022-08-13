Enough with the virtue signaling

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

One of the more interesting aspects of my journey through life has been learning what things in different cultures actually mean, as opposed to what we project their meaning to be. And so it is the way with those banners of beautiful Chinese characters that one sees hanging around in various places, or houses, in China.

Chinese calligraphy is, of course, very beautiful, and if you can’t read those banners, they seem like works of art. And while some of those (especially in private residences) are ancient sayings, a whole bunch of the public ones are actually shaming statements, about behavior, propagated by the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP. Coupled with China’s relentless surveillance of its civilian population — the most recent being their COVID-19 quarantine system, that can identify faces and locations, it is a tool of psychological terror inflicted on its own people. It makes me glad I only can read a few characters.

There is a lesson here that I hope the Moscow Human Rights folks might learn. While it might be appropriate for the various celebratory months of diversity and such, constant signage about morality, or immorality, only loses its desired effect. It also serves to divide populations. And especially when coupled to government positions, laws and regulations at both the local, regional and national level, its effect is to terrorize people. And for the last six years, largely because of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the radical left has gotten their squirt of adrenaline by propagating not only this type of messaging, but engaging in vitriolic rhetoric, as part of “cancel culture” toward anyone that doesn’t toe the line.

