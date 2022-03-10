Today
Health and Wellness Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. A free event for everyone to find resources, see demonstrations and collect information on local businesses and organizations on a variety of health related topics.
“Something’s Afoot”: 7 p.m. today and Friday at Troy Lion’s Hall, 415 S. Main St., in Troy. Tickets are $10 at the door. The play is rated PG-13 for mild language, suggestive content and alcohol consumption. A musical parody of detective stories like those of Agatha Christie. Directed by Maureen Needham and Isaiah Raasch.
Neighbors in Dialogue: Three local Latina women will share their stories and participate in a discussion with the audience as part of the Neighbors in Dialogue, a conversation with the Hispanic/Latinx communities. Presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 Campus St., in Pullman. Also will be available via Zoom. To register visit bit.ly/36r4ZFP.
Saturday
Moscow Cabin Fever Spin: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Suggested donation of $2 at the door to support kids’ knitting groups in the area. Join the Yarn Underground and Cabin Spinners Fiber Arts Guild in a one-day fiber art related community get-together. Featured crafts include, spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, rug hooking, felting and more.
Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet: Palouse Whitepine Big Game chapter banquet and fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Rd., in Moscow. There will be an auction, dinner and games. Find out more at bit.ly/3pNRnLL.