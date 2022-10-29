James Carville once quipped: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Although most of us care about things like crime, religious freedom, jobs and the ability of our elected officials to speak in coherent sentences, the thing that impacts everyone, regardless of race, gender and political ideology is the state of our collective bank balances.

Of course, I’m also keenly interested in how the candidates running in the midterms feel about abortion. To me, what’s not in my wallet is just as important as what’s not in my uterus. It was therefore delightful to see how Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was able to combine both issues in her response to a question from MSNBC host Mike Barnacle.

Barnacle asked Abrams if she really thought that abortion was going to be a motivating factor for Democrats in the election, given that “it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that.”

