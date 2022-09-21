Except for the life of the woman?

With the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision throwing the right to an abortion to the whimsy of state legislators, many Republicans are more than happy to embrace this new authoritarian power. Anti-abortion activists argue this is just the beginning. Their belief that personhood is bestowed when the egg and sperm fuse means that all abortion must be eliminated because this is plain and simple murder. Furthermore, any contraception that prevents a fertilized egg from implanting into the uterine wall is also murder.
With this world view, there is no reason to expect that exceptions for rape and incest will be part of the agenda because the fetus is agnostic to the way in which egg and sperm were brought together and the victim simply has no choice but to suffer with the consequences. Criminal investigation and incarceration of any woman suspected of having an abortion is another natural consequence of this world view.
It is likely that exceptions will be retained in most states for “the life of the woman,” but this is an undefined criterion, forcing healthcare providers to delay procedures to make sure that the woman’s life is in enough danger before intervening. To do otherwise opens providers to the risk of criminal prosecution or civil lawsuits depending on how states like Texas and Idaho empower relatives of the fetus to sue anyone involved in an abortion.
The other catch to the woman’s life criteria is that death is not restricted to conditions identified during the pregnancy. The CDC defines maternal mortality as pregnancy-related conditions resulting in “the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy.” The World Health Organization defines maternal mortality to be “any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management … during pregnancy and childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.”
Consequently, when an unwilling woman is forced to carry a fetus by the state, her unwanted pregnancy provides a multitude of opportunities for death during birth and within the weeks after, none of which are considered through exceptions for the life of the woman. The unwilling woman runs a very real risk of postpartum hemorrhage, eclampsia, an obstructed labor or sepsis, all conditions that can kill. After delivery, she faces a risk of death because of severe bleeding, high blood pressure, stroke, infection and cardiomyopathy within two weeks of birth. An added gift from her state-enforced birth will be the risk of postpartum depression, which not only puts her at greater risk of major depression disorders later in life, but this presents an increased risk of suicide. I imagine that risk will only increase as postpartum depression is exacerbated by the very real fact that she is powerless.
Let’s not kid ourselves that there is an objective way to argue that personhood should be conveyed to a fetus, except when said fetus can live independently of the woman. And before the anti-abortion reader of this column counters that my definition would allow abortion at any moment before a fetus passes through the birth canal, my response is “get real.” Roe v. Wade allowed for restrictions during the third trimester precisely because of the growing potential fetal viability during this period. In practice, less than 1% of abortions have occurred in the third trimester. And why would you think this would be otherwise? Why do you think that a woman would invest so much of herself only to decide at such a late stage to terminate a pregnancy without very good reason? Those late term abortions happen because of a host of reasons ranging from failed fetal development to very real threats to the woman’s life.
Sen. Lindsay Graham offered new legislation last week that would take away the newly granted state right to block or grant abortion and instead enforce a federal ban on abortion after an arbitrary 15 weeks. Notably, there would be no exception for fetal anomalies or unviability of the fetus. It appears that having the Supreme Court’s permission to impose your religious beliefs on an entire class of people (i.e., ovulating women) effectively stimulates the authoritarian impulses of the GOP. Consider this when it comes time to vote this fall.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.