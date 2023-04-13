Far-right politicians living on borrowed time

If you follow the news, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in repressive GOP nuttiness — from Tennessee, where two Democrats in the state legislature were expelled for participating in a gun-control rally, to Idaho, where private citizens will soon be empowered to sue broadly-defined abortion providers and collect a $20,000 bounty.
Taken as a whole, these and other ominous developments in red-state America suggest the far right is consolidating its grasp on power. But looks are deceiving, because these are not durable shifts in political fortune. Instead, they are early-onset death rattles of a political bloc that — despite its best efforts to cling to power — is slowly being eclipsed.
Why? Because many of the far right’s favorite issues do not resonate with young Americans between the ages of 18 and 30.
Take homosexuality. It’s evil, right? And a sin, right? Turns out most high school and college students these days know someone who is gay and, significantly, recognize gay people do not threaten anyone’s way of life. For most young Americans, the much-reviled “gay agenda” is a dog that don’t hunt.
Abortion? It’s evil, right? And a sin, right? No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court says, a solid majority of Americans favor reasonable access to abortion. The religious right may insist otherwise but, when you actually do the math, you’ll find opposition to abortion is a losing issue in American politics. The stats don’t lie.
Gun control? Assault rifles are sacred and, um, the Second Amendment is one of the Ten Commandments, right? It’s chiseled into one of them tablets that Moses brought home, right? Unfortunately for the guns-are-the-answer crowd, today’s high school and college students all grew up with “active shooter” drills in their schools. They are fed up with favoring the rights of psychopaths over the rights of everyone else not to get turned into hamburger by high-powered, high-capacity weapons.
Climate change and the need for environmental protection? That’s a bunch of hokum, right? If you can “own the libs” by dumping used motor oil in a trout stream, well, that’s a good thing, right? Once again, today’s young Americans; who are tomorrow’s voters — clearly recognize they will inherit a degraded world. They are angry about it and see through the sophistry and disingenuous defense of industrial polluters.
The wheels of change turn slowly, but they do turn. At the moment, many American states are under the thumb of far-right apparatchiks who depend on a voting bloc that is in slow, inexorable decline. Yep, those sanctimonious scolds on the religious right are beginning to circle the drain.
Don’t take my word for it. The Public Religion Research Institute pays close attention to this issue and, in a 2022 supplement to its Census of American Religion, it found the percentage of Americans who identify as white Christians is in steady decline. The 2022 supplement is based on more than 40,000 interviews, which is a pretty hefty sample size. Back in 2008, the PRRI found 54 percent of Americans identified as white Christians. In 2014, the figure was 47 percent, and last year, it was down to 42 percent.
You know who in the white Christian cohort is declining the fastest? White evangelical Protestants. In 2006, fully 23 percent of the American population — nearly one in four — identified as such; today, that figure is down to 13.6 percent. All of these declines are bound to accelerate because, generally speaking, white Christians skew older than the American population as a whole.
In other words, today’s far-right politicians are living on borrowed time. They claim their mean-spirited ideas are “God’s will,” but that’s hogwash — and most people know it. Their nasty policies reveal contempt for everyone who does not look like, love like or pray like themselves.
These self-righteous umpires of society may control the levers of power in red-state America, but their political base is shrinking as our country grows larger and more diverse. So they’re putting their thumbs on the scales by doubling down on voter suppression. They’re blocking health care reform, gun control, abortion access, LGBT rights, environmental protection and anything else that reasonable Americans want.
It will take time but, in the end, America will bury these oafs.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.