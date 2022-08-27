Fauci’s legacy will not be a good one

News came out this week that Anthony Fauci was going to finally step down from his position as the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health this week. Fauci is 81, and if he was in anything resembling a normal position, retirement would’ve happened years ago. But even though his age makes him on paper an octogenarian, the reality is that Fauci proved long ago he was one of the undead. Just like sexy vampire grandma Nancy Pelosi, these little Energizer bunnies/servants of Moloch just keep rolling along.
Little Tony is likely reading the tea leaves for November elections, and probably doesn’t want to spend his time getting grilled for his criminal behavior in a House committee chaired by Republicans. He’d have a lot to answer for, that for any ordinary person might involve jail time, or maybe standing trial in the dock at the Hague.
But our mendacious little munchkin is going to get out just by the hairs of his chinny-chin-chin. Lest the readers of this newspaper feel too sorrowful in his departure, Little Tony is likely on his way to an unconstrained, and very lucrative career as a consultant for Pfizer or Moderna. Due to either his gross incompetence, or narcissistic intent (I can never really tell with that guy) millions have suffered. And the example that the federal government has set, of lockdowns and punishing the poor, had long-felt and lasting repercussions around the world. Like it or not, other countries copy what we do — even poor countries. And considering that COVID-19 has well-defined age stratification characteristics, having far younger countries follow our pandemic response has cost more lives than can even be tallied.
It should be noted that at the beginning of this elitist fiasco, I actually wrote a salutary column about the Evil Elf. But then the lying began, and the endless masking — especially of small children. And it’s been downhill from there.
Little Tony gave us all sorts of gifts that have taken the wrecking ball to the poor of society. He gave us lockdowns. He gave us endless masking. And he also gave us gain of function research, through financial support of the Wuhan Lab. I think one of the reasons he’s been so aggressive in not apologizing for any of his obvious sins is this: once that door is cracked open, there might just be more questions about the underlying cause of the entire pandemic. The various powers-that-be have all attempted to pin COVID-19’s origins on peasants in wet markets. But that doesn’t square with the reality of the complicated web of research that not only Fauci supported, but his other little partner in crime, Peter Hotez, a professor and Fauci’s mini-me at Baylor University. Both these guys have more than egg on their faces. They’ve got the blood and suffering of an entire world.
If there’s one thing that is going to stand out as Fauci’s lasting legacy, it’s the psychological harm the pernicious pixie did to children with his advocacy for endless masking. And that legacy carries on. We still are seeing masking in federally funded Head Start programs, that may lead to permanent status. It’s my profound hope that our very own local pikers that gleefully advocated for wrapping children’s faces in dirty rags and enforcing absurd edicts against children at recess if they didn’t comply, realize they have sinned and do penance. They could start by publicly confessing their sins. And realize that their patron saint has finally left the arena.
But that would require integrity. I’m not holding my breath — either with the pernicious pixie or his local adherents. That’s just not the way the servants of Moloch roll. But the rest of us can come to terms with what has happened. And swear that no matter who steps into Fauci’s pointy little shoes, they will never be permitted to do this to our country or our children again.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.