Fearful of thebacklash, officials are hiding facts on monkeypox

Monkeypox is on an uptick around America. There have been more than 6,600 cases in the U.S. with a rapid rise. According to the Washington Department of Health, as of Aug. 2 there are 154 cases in Washington — the majority in King County.
Monkeypox comes after we have been through a pandemic. The politics that revolved around COVID-19 makes fewer people take monkeypox seriously. What is worse is that health officials are not speaking the truth about monkeypox.
The truth should not be hidden in order to stop stigma or accusations of homophobia. The truth should be presented so those who are at highest risk can take reasonable steps to protect themselves and others.
There are a plethora of websites which will explain symptoms and general means of the virus spread. But many of the websites downplay or outright ignore facts. My initial searches for facts about monkeypox were hindered by concerns of stigma and homophobia by the authorities who published the information.
Because of this I modified my searches and specifically looked for facts revolving around homosexuals and monkeypox.
How can you properly protect people when you purposely hide information because of concerns over feelings and supposed homophobia?
The search revealed a number of articles that reported facts. These facts are being hidden from the general public.
For example, in May, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) published “some of these cases are being found in the [gay] community.”
On July 25, the WHO published a statement about monkeypox being a “public health emergency of international concern.” The statement indicated the number of cases went from about 3,000 to more than 16,000 in the span of a month. The number of countries where the virus was found nearly doubled.
In the statement, the WHO General-Director stated “for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners. That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”
While he stayed away from the word “gay,” he didn’t completely ignore who is getting sick and spreading monkeypox.
The New England Journal of Medicine published a study, which I have not heard referenced by any news sources when they wrote or spoke about monkeypox.
The study reports that between the end of April and the end of June, 98% of those infected are gay or bisexual. Three-quarters are white. Forty-one percent of them already have HIV. The median age is 38. Sexual activity is reported to be the cause of transmission in 95% of the cases.
This is not homophobia, this is fact.
Monkeypox can be spread from one person to another via close contact with an infected person. Yes, this is a factual statement; however, delivering useless blanket statements does not help solve the problem.
Because all humans theoretically could be at risk, those who are risk-averse will operate in a sphere of fear. This same message falls on deaf ears among those who need to hear it.
The message needs to directly target those who are most at risk to help educate them about the risks and dangers of the activities in which they participate.
When educating the general public about monkeypox it should be made clear where the virus is currently active. It can also be made abundantly clear that as the virus keeps spreading there will be a broader range of people affected.
Health organizations and advocacy groups must strongly target the source of the vast majority of the transmissions in order to help eliminate the continued spread of monkeypox.
