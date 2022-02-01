All sides are needed to effectively address abortion
Terence L. Day’s column on “The decline and fall of America” and columnists Doug Call’s and Nick Gier’s columns seeking to justify abortion point to a cause of the rapid deterioration of American society in recent years. Most would agree with President Clinton that abortion should be safe, legal (to save the mother’ life) and rare. Now we have governors legalizing abortion up to birth and people celebrating abortion as though it were an achievement.
The Bible says, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness … .” Anyone who is familiar with Jesus will be quite certain that He would be against abortion but He would also point out that abortion is not the unforgivable sin. Abortion is a challenging issue that needs to be handled both reasonably and compassionately. Call did not deal with the root causes for the high demand for abortion nor mention the huge sums of money the government is funneling to Planned Parenthood to supposedly address these causes.
There are 1000s of pregnancy resource centers in this country helping pregnant women and mothers in need at no cost to taxpayers. All sides should be encouraging these centers and applauding their efforts to minimize the number of abortions. Abortion is legal because a few men on SCOTUS decided in 1973 to make it that rather than telling Congress to address the issue as they should have. Women die and are seriously injured from legal abortions every year. Many women have nagging mental issues from choosing to kill their own child. A significant effort needs to be made to reach the men who are often pushing the women to get abortions. Abortion is putting a band aid on a major wound.
The issue needs to be seriously addressed by all sides.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
A battle with COVID-19
Our 60-year-old daughter lives alone in the Coeur d’Alene area. A week ago yesterday, she called and complained of dizziness, a cough and fever. She has no car, so she couldn’t drive herself to a local clinic for care.
The following Sunday, Jan. 23, we drove up from Potlatch and took her to an emergency facility. But because it was not equipped to take care of her properly, the nurse on duty directed us to Kootenai Hospital’s emergency center. There, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. After several hours, while we waited in the car outside, our daughter was released back into our custody. The hospital sent along a tank of oxygen, about a day’s supply. The following day, I picked up an oxygen machine from a local supplier.
The hospital offered nothing more, other than a shot of some kind, which, they claimed, would “work wonderfully.” Was it Remdesivir, or a Covid-19 jab, or some other kind of expensive monoclonal antibody poison, compliments of Big Pharma? We don’t know. Staff wouldn’t let us in to monitor the situation. Needless to say, our daughter rejected their kind offer.
We took her back down to Potlatch, and put her immediately on a five-day regimen of Ivermectin, supplemented with vitamin D and zinc, plus Tylenol and cough syrup, mostly in the evening hours to help her sleep.
It’s five days later. She is doing quite well. The fever’s gone. She breathes without difficulty. The dizziness has subsided. The cough has much improved. She’s definitely on the mend.
So, you want some Ivermectin? You sure won’t get it from our local Gritman clinic in Potlatch. If you’ve got pinworm maybe; or a sick horse, perhaps. But for COVID-19? Forget it! Go online and order some from India. Otherwise, professional medical sources for it, in this area anyway, are scarce to nonexistent.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Editor’s note: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. For more, see bit.ly/34ujyaV.
Fake news detected
Statements made in the two letters to the editor in the Jan. 28 edition immediately set off my fake news detector. Joe Long’s assertions that a survey of “Democrat” voters found nearly half would support rounding up nonvaccinated citizens and other farfetched paranoid fantasies are easily debunked and attributed to twitter threads passed around right wing websites.
Lois Johnston stated that Supreme Court Justice Stevens had stated in 2008 that the U.S. has a long history of voter fraud. I could find no evidence of any such statement. Digging deeper, I discovered that in a 2008 case before the Supreme Court, Crawford vs Marion County (Indiana) Election Board, Justice Stevens voted with the majority in favor of the election board. He announced the judgment of the court and delivered an opinion, reasoning that the imposition of a photo ID was merely an inconvenience, affected few and was not unconstitutional. Justice Stevens said nothing about “widespread voter fraud,” but did support a state’s right to prevent such.
For our democratic republic to survive, we citizens must carefully vet information bombarding us from many directions. There are those that do not have our best interests at heart.
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow
The Marcus Whitman myth
With the continuing discussion about whether to remove the Thomas Jefferson painting from the Neill Public Library collection, I think it is time to remove the Whitman name from our county.
The Marcus Whitman myth is that he was a doctor turned missionary who saved the Oregon Territory from the British and helped to develop what we know as the Oregon Trail.
In reality, Whitman was a poor missionary who only baptized two Native Americans. Once he arrived in Cayuse country, his focus morphed from saving souls for Christ to stealing Cayuse land for white settlers. The white settlers he brought into Cayuse country introduced smallpox and measles into a tribe that did not have immunity from diseases that came from Europe. While Whitman gave medical aid to the Cayuse, he could not prevent the devastation the tribe experienced.
As new information has come out, the bronze statue of Whitman that once represented Washington State in the Hall of Statues in D.C. has been removed as well as his statue at the college named after him in Walla Walla.
Maybe it is time to remove his name from our country. Besides, I don’t think he was ever in our county in any significant way.
I propose we rename our country after the people who had inhabited it, the Palouse. Let’s honor our real history, not the debunked legend of an opportunist.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman