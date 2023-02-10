As a senior I find change hard to cope with. Today my insurance company, Kaiser Permanente, is requiring me to change my subscriptions to their own pharmacy, thereby abandoning the use of local pharmacies.
It is likely many in our region are facing the same change. Thus, our options are to comply with their phone/mail delivery route, use their Spokane pharmacy or change insurance company. I was told that our state legislators have been in negotiations with them. If so, I wish them well. It may take a grass-roots rejection of them if negotiations fail.
In the 1940s and 1950s, Ella Baker organized the South for the NAACP. It was hard going, because adult Americans were afraid of a popular white terrorist organization. It was teenage students, like Terry Buffington who now lives in Pullman), who were willing to sneak out of the house and go to protests. So, Baker organized the meeting that created the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in 1960. From here came the Rev. Martin Luther King’s army of young men who had the strength to not respond when attacked by the legal arm of the white terrorist organization with its police dogs, water cannons and night sticks.
Do you remember those years? I remember that Pastor Jim Nielsen of the Common Ministry, which was housed in the Koinonia House near Washington State University, marched with King into Selma, Ala.
Seventeen-year-old Eddie Baker was among the young’uns at SNCC, who trained themselves to go out and teach other teens how to be leaders who, on their own, could organize their towns to participate in national politics. Young Buffington was among his students, in West Point, Miss.
Be sure that Buffington included Eddie Baker when she was collecting oral histories. She has transcribed that recording. Now, she and her son, Kwasi, will do a dramatic reading of Baker’s history in the Gladish Community and Cultural Center’s View Room, Feb. 16-18. Tickets are available on the Gladish website.