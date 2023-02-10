Local pharmacies

As a senior I find change hard to cope with. Today my insurance company, Kaiser Permanente, is requiring me to change my subscriptions to their own pharmacy, thereby abandoning the use of local pharmacies.

It is likely many in our region are facing the same change. Thus, our options are to comply with their phone/mail delivery route, use their Spokane pharmacy or change insurance company. I was told that our state legislators have been in negotiations with them. If so, I wish them well. It may take a grass-roots rejection of them if negotiations fail.

