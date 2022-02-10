Let’s not make it worse
I wonder, is anyone else is as exhausted as I am from being angry all the time? Completely worn out by the daily outrages? Everywhere I look, people are attacking each other over every little disagreement. (That ostensible adults can have powerful feelings about candy mascots is a sad commentary on where we are as a culture.) While it looks like anger, I believe that we’re all just acting out because we’re scared. And sad. And anger is just a whole lot easier and more empowering than facing our feelings of powerlessness in the face of a world where big, awful things are happening that we can do nothing about.
I’ve, at times, been as divisive as any other letter writer in this paper. But I believe the time has come to lay down our weapons, tone down the self-righteousness, and remember how to be decent to one another. To, at the very least, acknowledge one another’s right to exist. Arguing ideas is healthy and necessary, but ad hominem attacks are not. People with bad ideas and beliefs are not thereby bad people. We’re all doing the best we can, and a little patience, a shred of compassion, will do more to heal our nation, and our souls, than one more clever bit of snark.
We’re all aching for some respect and kindness, to be heard and understood. We’d do well to remember that every person we meet, whatever side of the political conflict of the day they’re on, is bearing a burden. Disagreements aside, we’re all suffering from the pandemic, the collapse of our political order, the upheaval of our economic systems and the collapse of the natural environment. Let’s not make it worse by dehumanizing one another.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Lies and discord
Columnist Dale Courtney (Daily News, Feb 2) is incredulous that people trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 would try to find ways to keep him and his like-minded followers, who have done absolutely nothing to keep the virus under control, from continuing to infect everyone.
Courtney proclaims he’s happy to live in Idaho, a place where the National Guard has been called in at least twice and care has been rationed due to the unvaccinated taking up needed space in state hospitals. I don’t think these selfish or misinformed people should be imprisoned in their own homes nor fined but vaccine passports should be required in public places, so we know that everyone there is safe from those who care nothing about the health of others.
Courtney, a self-proclaimed “independent,” curiously seems to have a long list of grievances against President Biden and the Dems. Courtney obviously believes in choice if it is his choice that is chosen. Those who he asserts to have been fired, chose not to get vaccinated against company policy, and thus decided they didn’t need those jobs. Courtney and his minions can choose to take dewormer medicine and hydroxychloroquine all they want but they shouldn’t expect the government to supply it.
If they’d just get the vaccine, they wouldn’t need such therapeutics.
It has been shown that the unvaccinated are 97% more likely to die from COVID-10 than those vaccinated, horse medicine or not. Maybe Courtney, instead of spreading lies and discord, should instead celebrate the 6.6 million jobs that have come back since Biden has taken office. That, of course, would be the opposite of a Biden crisis.
Wade Hoiland
Pullman
Best reason to vaccinate
I’ve been thinking about how to convince people to get vaccinated. We are all so invested in our own lives, clinging to what we have decided to believe, or what we believe our friends and family want us to believe. Beliefs die hard, or maybe not at all, but saving even one life that COVID-19 could take is worth everything. So please, hear me out.
There is only one reason to accept vaccination — and that reason, if you’ll forgive me, is sacred: to save and safeguard each and every life that COVID-19 may touch.
When I first took the shot, it was out of fear, but later, I took it also out of compassion. I started to understand that when I protected myself, I was also protecting others. In a small way, I was helping to lighten the load of our exhausted health care workers and free up ICU beds for all types of medical emergencies. I was helping to safeguard friends and family, but also people I don’t know and will never meet.
The shot we take today protects other people. That is the best, the one true reason to vaccinate.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Ivermectin, vaccines, Jesus
My recent letter, describing our daughter’s successful recovery from COVID-19 after taking Ivermectin, got special attention from the Daily News editor. He notes that the United States Food and Drug Administration “has not authorized or approved Ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals.” Nor, Mr. Editor, has the FDA fully approved the mRNA vaccines. No, these gene therapies enjoy only “emergency authorization,” meaning, of course, that they are not fully vetted either.
I realize that the editor is probably under enormous pressure not to upset the many woke contributors to the paper’s Opinion section.
It’s a community filled with pointy-headed academics, not to mention medical personnel, who rigidly, (religiously), adhere to government guidelines. I get it!
After all, even Jesus couldn’t heal on the Sabbath. He was reminded by the Jewish Pharisees that that kind activity violated religious statutes. Jesus reasoned that contravening such laws, if it produced relief from suffering and infirmity, was perfectly legitimate and justifiable.
So again, readers who are sick with COVID-19 or who have virus-threatened friends and relatives, order Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine from India. It takes about 20 days to get delivery. But for most of you, it will be well worth the wait.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Editor’s note: The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Learn more at bit.ly/34ujyaV. For the latest on the FDA and hydroxychloroquine, see here: bit.ly/3LpcYU3. Information on the vaccines approved for use can be found here: bit.ly/3gGzidn